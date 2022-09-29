6 Injured in Oakland School Shooting, Police Say

A police officer takes down tape that had secured the site of a mass shooting at a multi-school campus in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times).

Schools on the King Estates campus in Oakland are closed for the foreseeable future as law enforcement searches for at least two suspects following Wednesday afternoon's shooting.

City, police and school officials said in a Thursday morning press conference that two of the six adults injured in the shooting at Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer High School were students, four – including two counselors – were school staff and one was a security guard. Three of the victims were still hospitalized as of Thursday morning, as police looked for at least two shooters.

