Oakland and San Jose erupt in protests over George Floyd killing

Large crowds protesting a police killing in Minneapolis have shut down roadways and public transit in downtown Oakland Friday night.

The protest in Oakland, which was scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. near City Hall, is taking place in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in Minneapolis on Monday. The police officer who put his knee on Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with murder earlier Friday, according to local prosecutors.

Various social media posts in Oakland on Friday night indicated protesters had gone onto Interstate Highway 880 and blocked traffic as of around 9 p.m., while Oakland police have reported large groups of protesters in the area between the 700 and 1400 block of Broadway.

Other posts show that police have fired tear gas in the downtown area.

BART has closed its 12th Street Oakland City Center station, with trains going through the station without stopping, amid the protest.

Alameda-Contra Costa Transit officials said their buses are not stopping on Broadway in downtown Oakland due to the demonstration.

San Jose State University on Friday evening also advised the campus to shelter in place until further notice and video and reports posted on social media indicate that officers are using tear gas and projectiles on people protesting Floyd’s death.

The San Jose Police Officers Association said via the Protect San Jose account on Twitter that an officer has been hospitalized.

“We share the anger with what happened in Minneapolis but we have a #SJPD officer in the hospital now, attacked by violent protesters,” the association said in a post. “More violence will not help. We need calm & respect for each other. Our officers will protect your ability to protest, but only peaceful protest.”

Mayor Sam Liccardo said via Twitter that San Jose police “will take a measured approach in facilitating peaceful protest, but there will be no tolerance of violence to our people or damage to our city.”

The Valley Transit Authority is reporting delays on its Blue Line and Green Line light rail service and said buses are rerouting due to police activity.

Protesters earlier shut down the southbound direction of U.S. Highway 101 before the protest moved back downtown.

