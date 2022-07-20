Plans for a new Caltrain station in Bayview — a neighborhood that has long lacked quality transit connections to the rest of The City — are advancing.
On July 14 the Planning Commission recommended the station be constructed near Oakdale Avenue, the potential station location closest to the Third Street retail corridor and the residential part of Bayview. The project is now in the hands of the San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA), which will hear an informational presentation on the project Tuesday and consider next steps.
The project, which remains in the very early planning stages, is roughly projected to cost about $80 million and open around 2028.
The recommendation follows more than a year of study and community outreach by the Planning Department. Ever since the Paul Avenue Caltrain station in Bayview was closed in 2005, various plans have been floated to replace it. But that effort took on more urgency as Caltrain’s electrification and modernization projects moved forward in recent years. With Caltrain planning to provide electrified service with BART-like frequencies, and to extend the rail line into the Salesforce Transit Center downtown, city officials and community members wanted to ensure Bayview residents would benefit.
“We heard, as staff, very broad support for the work and the need to make good on past promises in the Bayview, and obviously a lot of concern and caution about ensuring station improvements were going to accrue to current residents,” Doug Johnson, the planner leading the study, said at the July 14 hearing.
Planning Department staff evaluated three potential station locations in their study — at Evans, Oakdale and Williams avenues. The Oakdale location received the most community support because it is closer to the residential parts of Bayview, Third Street businesses and transit connections. The Oakdale location is also the cheapest station option. However, some community members favored the Evans location, which is closer to the growing India Basin neighborhood and the new Southeast Community Center.
During the outreach process, Johnson reported, residents and community groups were excited about the potential economic development the project could bring. But they were also concerned about the possible environmental impacts of a major construction project in the historically industrial area. Another subject of discussion was the price of Caltrain, which has higher fares and fewer discount programs than Muni.
At the hearing, several people highlighted the importance of protecting existing Bayview residents from the gentrification and housing cost increases that could come along with a new transit station providing easy access to downtown and Silicon Valley.
Planning Commission President Rachael Tanner concurred. “I want to really underscore the need to do some advanced planning,” she said. “Now's the time to start planning for acquiring properties, small site acquisition, and allocating funding for that, not waiting for the station to be there and saying, ‘Oh man, people are getting displaced now.’”
Commissioner Sue Diamond called for greater accountability in bringing the project to fruition. “Maybe there’s some lessons learned as to how we could be in a situation where 34 years ago, in 1988, we began the assessment of replacing Paul Avenue Station and in 2005 we shut it down without actually having a commitment to a new station. And here we are in 2022, and we are just inching our way forward.”
In response, Johnson said elected officials’ terms made it difficult for them to champion long-range projects like this one. Additionally, the number of agencies involved in this particular project makes it difficult to coordinate. However, he said right now, “we have a good moment of alignment” among various stakeholders.
There’s still a long road ahead for the Bayview Caltrain station. Planners predict the preliminary design and environmental review process will take about three years, and construction could add an extra three.
The project will also need to secure additional funding. So far, $28 million has been allocated through the Prop. K sales tax reauthorization on the November ballot, should the measure pass. While its current estimated cost is $80 million, “the project is at, like, 0% design, so don’t get too attached to these numbers,” Johnson said. “We all know what happens to these numbers.”
As the Bayview Caltrain station moves forward, other even more ambitious projects are in the works for San Francisco’s stretch of Caltrain tracks. Following a favorable transportation allocation in this year’s state budget, Caltrain’s electrification project is well positioned for its targeted completion date in 2024. The Downtown Extension of the tracks into the underground train station beneath the Salesforce Transit Center is environmentally cleared and expected to break ground in 2025, with a possible opening date of 2031.
Yet another major project, known as the Pennsylvania Avenue Extension, would underground the Caltrain tracks through Mission Bay, eliminating all at-grade road crossings in San Francisco. That project, which is at an earlier planning stage, could necessitate the reconstruction of the 22nd Avenue Caltrain station in Dogpatch, or create the opportunity for a new station closer to Mission Bay.