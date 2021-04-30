Julia Dawson (Courtesy Public Works)

Julia Dawson (Courtesy Public Works)

Nuru scandal: Official who knew about Recology overcharging is out

A top finance official left her role with the Department of Public Works Friday after being named in a controversy involving the trash collection company Recology overcharging its customers for years.

Julia Dawson is departing after more than seven years as the director for finance and administration, acting Public Works head Alaric Degrafinried said in an internal email obtained by the San Francisco Examiner. She has worked for The City for 24 years, having served in positions at several other departments.

While Degrafinried did not offer a reason for her departure and thanked Dawson for her service, the news comes a month after she became a figure in the scandal surrounding former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru.

Emails show Dawson was alerted in January 2019 or earlier to an error in a request for a rate increase from Recology that led to customers being charged an extra $86.6 million since July 2017.

The company was granted a 14 percent rate increase — instead of a 7 percent hike — because it underreported its revenues.

While records show Dawson worked with an outside consultant to analyze the error, customers continued to be overcharged until City Attorney Dennis Herrera reached an agreement with Recology last month to reverse the erroneous portion of the rate increase and repay customers.

DPW spokesperson Rachel Gordon said, “Julia Dawson has retired from city service on her own accord.”

“There are ongoing investigations related to the Recology rate setting process and to this date we have seen no evidence that Julia Dawson was involved in criminal wrongdoing,” Gordon said.

John Porter, the former Recology executive who discussed the revenue error with Dawson, has since been charged by federal authorities for allegedly bribing Nuru with a $20,000 donation to a nonprofit.

The alleged bribe was not directly related to the rate-setting process but to fees Recology charged The City for dumping materials, according to the complaint against Porter.

However, the complaint alleged the donation was part of a broader pattern of Recology seeking to “keep Mohammed happy.”

jsabatini@sfexaminer.com

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Jamaica Hampton, man shot by police, is charged once again
Next story
Triple shooting kills man along SF’s Market Street

Just Posted

A Shared Spaces dining setup outside Jaranita at Chestnut and Steiner streets on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Disability advocates fear Shared Spaces could create an ‘obstacle course’ on city sidewalks

Proposed legislation may not go far enough to preserve accessibility for blind, mobility impaired

Aaron Banks, a Berkeley native who played at El Cerrito High School, was selected by the 49ers in the second round of Friday’s NFL Draft. (Courtesy photo)
49ers add El Cerrito’s Aaron Banks to offensive line

When you draft a quarterback of the future so high in the… Continue reading

Kevin Lynch drinks a beer in the Columbus Cafe outdoor parklet in North Beach in March. City officials will soon allow bars to reopen for indoor service. (Jordi Molina/Special to S.F. Examiner)
SF to allow bars to reopen indoors next week with expected move into yellow tier

San Francisco plans to allow bars to reopen indoors next week for… Continue reading

Trey Lance (Courtesy of North Dakota State)
Trey area: 49ers take Lance to be their QB of the future

It was a smokescreen all along. Ever since a seismic trade March… Continue reading

Hetch Hetchy in Yosemite, which supplies water to San Francisco, is among the concerns of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which is undergoing a change of leadership. (Courtesy SFPUC)
SFPUC asks irrigation customers to reduce water use by 10 percent amid dry weather

In light of dry weather conditions throughout California, the San Francisco Public… Continue reading

Most Read