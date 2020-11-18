A former Recology employee is accused of funneling money to former Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru through a charity. (Mira Laing/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Nuru scandal: Former Recology employee charged with bribery in scheme to benefit trash hauling company

A former Recology employee was charged in a federal complaint Wednesday with bribery and money laundering in a alleged yearslong scheme to influence then-head of Public Works Mohammed Nuru to benefit the trash hauling company.

Paul Giusti, the former community relations manager for Recology, is the latest charged in the ongoing federal investigation of Nuru and City Hall corruption.

Giusti, 64, allegedly provided Nuru with money and benefits worth over $1 million to influence Nuru to make official decisions to favor Recology’s business.

Paul Giusti (Courtesy sfgov.org)

Among the allegations is that Giusti gave $20,000 to Nuru to increase “tipping fees” The City was charged to dispose of waste at a Recology facility. The alleged bribe was made as a “holiday donation” from Recology to the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids, a nonprofit headed by Nick Bovis. As The Examiner first reported earlier this year, money from that charity was used to pay for an annual holiday party Nuru organized for Public Works employees and other guests.

Nuru was first arrested alongside restaurateur Bovis in January for alleged trying to bribe an airport commissioner to open up a restaurant at San Francisco International Airport. Bovis has since pleaded guilty to two felony counts.

“These bribes were laundered through non-profit organizations to disguise their source and to create the false appearance of a legitimate charitable intent,” U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson said in a statement. “In return for these bribes, Nuru helped Recology obtain garbage fee increases approved by the City but paid by an unsuspecting public. As our investigation continues, each charge sheds new light on the ways and means of City Hall corruption.”

Giusti is charged with one count of bribery and one count of money laundering. He is expected to make an appearance in federal court on Nov. 23.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

