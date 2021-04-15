A Recology employee stands at the comapany’s recycling facility on Pier 96 in 2016. (Jessica Christian/2016 S.F. Examiner)

A Recology employee stands at the comapany’s recycling facility on Pier 96 in 2016. (Jessica Christian/2016 S.F. Examiner)

Nuru scandal: Feds charge second former Recology executive with bribery

Federal authorities have charged a second former Recology executive in connection with an alleged $20,000 bribe to ex-Public Works head Mohammed Nuru that authorities say was disguised as a donation to a nonprofit for children.

John Porter, the former vice president for trash company Recology, is the latest defendant charged in the ongoing public corruption investigation into San Francisco City Hall that has implicated a number of city officials and contractors.

Porter, 37, was charged with bribery of a local official and concealment of money laundering in a newly unsealed federal complaint filed Tuesday.

Porter allegedly signed off on the $20,000 bribe from Recology to the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids in November 2018, after asking Nuru for assistance raising fees that Recology charged The City for dumping certain materials.

The donation was made by former Recology executive Paul Giusti, who has also been charged with bribery in connection with the scheme, and then used to pay for the Public Works holiday party in December 2018, according to the complaint.

The conduct was “part of a much larger pattern and course of conduct in which Recology’s San Francisco Group, through executives including Porter and Giusti, directed a stream of benefits to Nuru worth over $1 million, intending to influence and reward Nuru in connection with his role as Recology’s regulator in the City,” authorities allege in the complaint.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Confrontation ends in shooting near SF Civic Center

Just Posted

A Recology employee stands at the comapany’s recycling facility on Pier 96 in 2016. (Jessica Christian/2016 S.F. Examiner)
Nuru scandal: Feds charge second former Recology executive with bribery

Federal authorities have charged a second former Recology executive in connection with… Continue reading

Talika Fletcher, sister of Roger Allen, is consoled at a vigil to honor her brother, who was killed by Daly City Police on April 7, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Supporters march for SF man killed by Daly City police

Struggle over fake gun ends in shooting of 44-year-old Roger Allen, DA says

Syd Mandelbaum created the home run tracker, which revolutionized statistics in major league sports. (Courtesy photo)
Home run tracker, with roots at Candlestick Park, marks 30 years

When Giants first baseman Brandon Belt slugged a solo home run in… Continue reading

Curfews on indoor dining have been lifted as The City continues to reopen business. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
City to allow expanded indoor dining, limited indoor concerts and small conferences

With new COVID-19 cases remaining stable, San Francisco will continue to expand… Continue reading

Johnny Cueto P was the starting pitcher for the San Francisco Giants against the Cinnanti Reds, Wednesday. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Cueto leaves with injury as Giants take series from Reds

A latissimus dorsi injury to Johnny Cueto cast a dark cloud over… Continue reading

Most Read