Nuru scandal: Feds charge second former Recology executive with bribery

Federal authorities have charged a second former Recology executive in connection with an alleged $20,000 bribe to ex-Public Works head Mohammed Nuru that authorities say was disguised as a donation to a nonprofit for children.

John Porter, the former vice president for trash company Recology, is the latest defendant charged in the ongoing public corruption investigation into San Francisco City Hall that has implicated a number of city officials and contractors.

Porter, 37, was charged with bribery of a local official and concealment of money laundering in a newly unsealed federal complaint filed Tuesday.

Porter allegedly signed off on the $20,000 bribe from Recology to the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids in November 2018, after asking Nuru for assistance raising fees that Recology charged The City for dumping certain materials.

The donation was made by former Recology executive Paul Giusti, who has also been charged with bribery in connection with the scheme, and then used to pay for the Public Works holiday party in December 2018, according to the complaint.

The conduct was “part of a much larger pattern and course of conduct in which Recology’s San Francisco Group, through executives including Porter and Giusti, directed a stream of benefits to Nuru worth over $1 million, intending to influence and reward Nuru in connection with his role as Recology’s regulator in the City,” authorities allege in the complaint.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

