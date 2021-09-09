Nuru scandal: Facing federal prosecution, Recology agrees to pay $36M

Facing the threat of federal prosecution, three subsidiaries of the company with a monopoly on trash collection in San Francisco have agreed to pay a $36 million criminal fine and admit to conspiring to bribe former Public Works head Mohammed Nuru.

Known collectively as Recology, the three companies were charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud Thursday in connection with the ongoing corruption scandal surrounding Nuru and other former city officials and contractors.

However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will not move forward with the prosecution as long as Recology complies with the terms of a three-year deferred prosecution agreement. The terms include paying the fine, cooperating with the corruption investigation and revamping their corporate structure. The case would then be dismissed at the end of the three years.

The three charged companies are Recology San Francisco, Sunset Scavenger Company and Golden Gate Disposal & Recycling Company. The companies are subsidiaries of Recology, Inc., which has not been charged.

The latest news builds on earlier allegations against former Recology executives John Porter and Paul Giusti, who were each charged in connection with a stream of benefits that prosecutors say Recology directed toward Nuru to gain his influence.

The benefits included $150,000 that Recology donated to the nonprofit San Francisco Parks Alliance between 2014 and 2019, with “with the knowledge that Nuru could ultimately control how this money was used,” prosecutors said.

They also included $60,000 Recology paid for Public Works holiday parties between 2016 and 2019, which took the form of donations to a nonprofit run by Nuru’s friend Nick Bovis called the Lefty O’Doul’s Foundation for Kids.

Among the other benefits were Recology landing Nuru’s son a job at one of its companies, funding internships for his son at a nonprofit and paying $3,500 in funeral expenses for a Public Works employee.

In addition, prosecutors say Recology funded a two-night stay at a New York hotel for Nuru and another high-ranking city official that totaled $865 a room. The other city official has not been named.

In a statement on the agreement, Recology’s new CEO Sal Coniglio said the company’s Board of Directors acted quickly to investigate the allegations and has cooperated fully with federal authorities.

“While we are pleased to resolve this matter, we must take this moment to recognize that this type of conduct, at any level in our company, was wrong and unacceptable,” Coniglio said. “We must ensure that something like this never happens again.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a statement the bribery scheme victimized San Franciscans for years.

Under the agreement, Hinds said the Recology companies are “taking positive steps to rectify that flagrant wrong and have committed to full cooperation in the ongoing investigation into San Francisco City Hall corruption.”

Giusti was charged last November and has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a local official and commit honest services wire fraud. He has also agreed to cooperate with the investigation under the plea deal.

Porter was charged with bribery and money laundering in April. His case has not been resolved.

Bovis and Nuru were the first to be charged when the scandal broke in January 2020. While Bovis has pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to cooperate with the investigation, Nuru has not.

This is the second time Recology has agreed to make a multi-million dollar payment related to the corruption scandal. In March, Recology agreed to a nearly $95 million settlement with the City Attorney’s Office for overcharging San Franciscans for garbage collection services.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera alleged that Recology leveraged its relationship with Nuru, who oversaw the rate-setting process, to improperly raise garbage rates by 14 percent, instead of 7 percent, in 2017. Recology acknowledged the error but said it was an inadvertent miscalculation.

In response to the latest news, Supervisor Matt Haney said the people of San Francisco were “swindled” and deserve to be paid back.

“There must be both accountability, and major reforms to ensure strong, effective oversight to ensure nothing like this happens again,” Haney said. “And there should be no more business as usual when it comes to how San Francisco handles its trash.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimePoliticssan francisco news