Nuru due back in court alongside restaurateur in public corruption scandal

The two men at the center of a widening public corruption scandal are due back in federal court late Thursday morning for a bail review hearing after being released from custody on fraud charges.

Mohammed Nuru, the 57-year-old director of San Francisco Public Works, and local restaurateur Nick Bovis, 56, were arrested by the FBI last Monday in connection with various alleged kickback schemes and side deals.

Both men were released on $2 million bond and have not yet entered pleas.

A criminal complaint against the duo centered around an alleged attempt to bribe of an airport commissioner with $5,000 to help secure a restaurant lease at San Francisco International Airport.

The veteran commissioner, Linda Crayton, did not accept the money and Bovis did not obtain the lease to open his chicken restaurant.

But Crayton resigned from her post last week citing health reasons in a letter to Mayor London Breed. An FBI agent concluded in the complaint that her appearance at meetings with Bovis violated fair contracting rules.

The scandal has also prompted officials at City Hall to call for a number of anti-corruption measures including the hiring of a special investigator to review city dealings.

Nuru is also facing an additional charge of making a false statement to the government.

He was initially arrested and released earlier this month in secret after agreeing to cooperate with the FBI. But upon his release, authorities say Nuru broke the agreement by telling others about the ongoing investigation.

Thus far, attorneys for Nuru and Bovis have been tight-lipped about the facts of the case.

“Mr. Nuru welcomes and looks forward to addressing these charges in court,” Ismail Ramsey, an attorney for Nuru, previously said in a statement.

An attorney for Bovis has declined to comment.

The hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the federal courthouse near Civic Center.

This story will be updated.

