San Francisco residents get a chance to see Democratic presidential candidates up close

California Democratic Party Organizing Convention kicks off Friday in The City

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), is among the Democratic presidential candidates visiting San Francisco this week. (Ken Cedeno/Sipa USA/TNS)

Several Democratic U.S. presidential candidates are making appearances in San Francisco starting Thursday as part of the California Democratic Party Organizing Convention.

The three-day CDP convention, which kicks off Friday, is the largest gathering of active Democrats in the state, with more than 3,400 delegates set to attend.

Saturday’s lineup includes 2020 presidential hopefuls U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

U.S. Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Swalwell, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will also appear on Saturday.

Additionally, local politicians like San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others, will also make appearances on Saturday.

On Sunday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro are set to take the stage.

In addition to the CDP convention events, five of the Democratic candidates will be making appearances at Manny’s Cafe in the Mission District, located near 16th and Valencia streets, starting Thursday and going through Tuesday.

The series kicks off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Klobuchar making an appearance. On Friday at 5 p.m., O’Rourke will appear.

Then on Saturday, Manny’s Cafe will host Swalwell starting at 10 a.m. The next day, on Sunday, Booker is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The series’ last event will take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m., featuring Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Manny’s Cafe has already hosted a slew of other Democratic candidates, including Buttigieg and Castro.

According to Manny’s Cafe Manny Yekutiel, the venue is also working on possibly securing an appearance by Vice President Joe Biden, another Democrat vying for the presidency, within the coming weeks.

Harris is scheduled to make an appearance next month at Manny’s Cafe for a Pride Fundraiser on June 29. Tickets for that event cost anywhere between $100 and $2,800.