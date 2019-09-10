NRA sues SF after supervisors label group ‘domestic terrorist’ organization

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco on Monday over the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote last week to label the group a domestic terrorist organization.

The suit, which names the city and all 11 supervisors as defendants, is alleging the board is discriminating against the NRA’s five million members, blacklisting them and anyone linked to them.

Additionally, because the supervisors’ resolution calls for city government officials to limit any financial and contractual relationships city vendors and contractors have with the NRA, the suit alleges the NRA could be affected financially.

“The city of San Francisco is a political body which chose to pursue a misguided and unlawful plan — to vilify a lawful organization because the city supervisors disagree with the NRA’s views on the Second Amendment,” William Brewer, at attorney for the NRA, said. “This action is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country.”

NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said, “This lawsuit comes with a message to those who attack the NRA: we will never stop fighting for our law-abiding members and their constitutional freedoms.

“Some politicians forget that all five million of us in the NRA stand for freedom and that we believe it is a cause worth fighting for. We will always confront illegal and discriminatory practices against our organization and the millions of members we serve,” he said.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani said she introduced the resolution following the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28, which killed three people, including a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old, and wounded 17 others. Stefani has said she’s pushing for stricter laws around guns, including requiring background checks for firearm sales.

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office was not immediately available to comment on the suit.

