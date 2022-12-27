Sam Bankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond With Restrictions

Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the federal courthouse in Manhattan on Thursday. Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former cryptocurrency executive, was granted release from custody by a judge who imposed highly restrictive bail conditions including a $250 million bond and a requirement that he remain in home detention with his parents in California. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

 BRITTAINY NEWMAN

For tech, 2022 was a year of serious turmoil, and a few key breakthroughs.

The tech industry celebrated a much-anticipated milestone in fusion energy and what’s been hailed as the best AI chatbot tool ever made available to the general public.

