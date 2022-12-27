For tech, 2022 was a year of serious turmoil, and a few key breakthroughs.
The tech industry celebrated a much-anticipated milestone in fusion energy and what’s been hailed as the best AI chatbot tool ever made available to the general public.
But it was generally a time of disruption and uncertainty. The industry reeled from the most serious market downturn in more than a decade. There were big and unexpected challenges. Tech had to navigate fallout from a major war in Europe — and what many describe as the tantrums of a tech pioneer.
So this is what a market slump feels likeBig tech companies and startups enjoyed more than a decade of robust growth with some help from cheap capital and predictable markets. Suddenly, they found themselves grappling with runaway inflation, rising interest rates and a stock market in a tailspin.
Tech companies bore the brunt of the crash. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has shed 30% year-to-date, compared to the Dow Industrial Average, which has slipped 8%. Tech powerhouses and startups — including Salesforce, Netflix, Tesla, Twitter, Coinbase and Robinhood — began letting people go, sparking a wave of layoffs the tech industry hasn’t seen in years.
Cryptocurrency crashAfter posting spectacular growth that transformed crypto into a $3 trillion market last year, the 13-year-old industry endured perhaps its worst year in 2022.
The total value of all cryptocurrencies plummeted to under $900 million. The industry reeled from a series of devastating scandals. The biggest one saw the collapse of FTX, once the third-largest crypto exchange. Last week, FTX co-founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to face fraud charges. But at least, he’ll be home for the holidays. After posting $250 million bail, SBF, as the FTX founder is known, was released and ordered to stay at his parents’ Stanford home under arrest.
Crypto also wrestled with longtime worries the technology is good mainly for money-laundering and illicit finance. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine turned the spotlight on that fear amid claims that Vladimir Putin and his allies could use blockchain technology to bypass sanctions.
Elon Musk’s Twitter
What happens when a trailblazing tech titan who is also the richest man in the world buys a social networking behemoth? Chaos mostly, marked by a surge in vile content and hate speech that the massive social media platform had tried to keep out.
It’s still not totally clear what Elon Musk hoped to accomplish by buying Twitter for $44 billion. The Tesla CEO’s Twitter takeover generated a lot of buzz for the social network giant — though in a way that also scared some key advertisers away. Still, Twitter remains huge, despite the rise of rival networks like Mastodon. Musk has strongly suggested that he will hand over the reins to someone else.
The company formerly known as Facebook
Facebook, which changed its name to Meta in late 2021, spent a great deal of time in 2022 answering questions about what its new focus on the metaverse is all about.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a court case based on the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to block Meta’s plan to acquire Within, a popular virtual reality game. The FTC has argued that Meta is trying to corner a growing
market.
Team Zuckerberg had other problems. Meta’s shareholders are reportedly concerned about Zuckerberg’s metaverse obsession, at a time when users are starting to abandon its core business, Facebook. Meta’s stock has plunged more than 60% year-to-date.
Facebook itself has been under fire for the way it managed user data. The social network just agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action suit that claimed Facebook gave a third party access to data without users’ consent.
The coming fusion revolution
It wasn’t all scandals and confusion in tech. Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory unveiled a major breakthrough, the first fusion reaction in a lab setting that makes it possible to reproduce the power of the sun. Of course, the challenge is how to scale that technology in order to have a meaningful impact on the race to come up with alternative sources of energy for a warming planet.
A chatbot like no other
Then there’s ChatGPT, the AI chatbot from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI research and deployment company, which became an instant hit.
The AI tool can answer pretty much any question about any topic. It can also write, composing text in response to the quirkiest of requests like “a Biblical verse in the style of King James bible explaining how to remove a peanut butter sandwich from a VCR.”
ChatGPT immediately became a huge hit, reaching a million users less than a week after it was released.
Gotta BeReal
The quest for a less toxic, more authentic social networking experience made BeReal an unexpected hit in the U.S.. The photo-sharing app seeks to make social network interactions more spontaneous — and real. Unlike more widely used apps like Instagram, BeReal users can post just once a day at a random time. A user is notified when it’s time to post a photo.
Launched two years ago by a former GoPro video producer, the photo-sharing app took off in 2022, becoming the No. 1 social networking app on the Apple App Store. BeReal was even featured in a Saturday Night Live skit starring actor Miles Teller, who posts on BeReal while robbing a bank, saying, “No more curation. I don’t care who knows what I’m doing right now. I’m going to be real.”