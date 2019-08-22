All lanes reopen after northbound U.S. Highway 101 shut down by hit-and-run crash

Collision caused chunks of concrete to fall on to city streets below

Updated 4:55 p.m.: All lanes have reopened on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco after an earlier hit-and-run collision caused a major shutdown during the leadup to evening commute hours.

The crash, initially reported shortly after 10:30 a.m., involved a hit-and-run vehicle and a heavy-duty truck that struck the guardrail just north of the split between Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 80 heading toward the Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol Officer Bert Diaz said.

The crash caused a chunk of concrete to fall down in the area of 10th and Bryant streets, damaging a few cars, Diaz said. The suspect vehicle remained at large Thursday afternoon and a description of it was not immediately available.

Crews were at the scene to repair the guardrail, prompting the closure of the two lanes of northbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway toward Duboce Avenue, according to Diaz. Motorists were being diverted off the freeway.

