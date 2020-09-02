Musicians play traditional Italian songs with a photo gallery of the Giotto family behind them outside of Caffè Trieste as part of a smaller launch of First Fridays in August. (Photo Courtesy of Romalyn Schmaltz)

North Beach First Fridays relaunching with new safety precautions

After months of business and event shutdowns, North Beach First Fridays are making a comeback, with their first major launch since the coronavirus pandemic slated for Friday.

“We have begun to incorporate retail merchants as well as dining establishments to the mutual benefit of all North Beach businesses, using art as the launchpad for mutual prosperity during this very complicated time,” said Romalyn Schmaltz, the event’s coordinator.

Organizers will be carrying out COVID-19 protocols at the art walk. According to Schmaltz, more than 20 volunteers along with a stilt walker dressed as a nurse will be handing out masks and hand sanitizer.

Meanwhile, restaurants and stores will be offering outdoor services, with some retailers allowing limited indoor visitors. Activities will include live music, galleries and projected video art along with poetry.

Macchiarini Creative Design at Grant Avenue will hold the “Tales of North Beach” series and “Story of the Black Cat Bar and Restaurant.” A livestream of the event will also be available.

The business’ indoor gallery will be open for people to visit featured artwork.

Emma Macchiarini, granddaughter of the business’ founder Peter Macchiarini and the administrative director of the jewelry school Metalworks SF, said people will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing in the store. Those who don’t follow social distancing guidelines will be politely asked to leave.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” Macchiarini said. “We’re all trying to strike this balance between staying home and living our lives … We want to be safe and we want to be careful. But part of our mental health is also being involved in art and our community.”

While organizers do not expect huge crowds, Schmaltz said they are prepared to shut down an exhibition or the whole event if crowds, aside from those at restaurants, are not physically distancing.

nchan@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Muni information system one step closer to $89 million reboot
Next story
Free coronavirus testing at Mission BART station finds high positive rate among Latino residents

Just Posted

Pride Parade organizers ban uniformed police officers from participating in 2021 event

Decision stems from law enforcement clash with demonstrators in 2019

Funding for basic transit repairs and maintenance likely to be slashed

SFMTA director calls the capital budget forecast ‘grim’ for coming years

Safe consumption sites bill killed at the worst possible time

Overdose deaths in SF rose 70% in one year, but legislators have yet to create meaningful change

Breed rejects attacks on Pelosi’s hair salon visit

Mayor says ‘We have bigger issues’ than apparent rule violation

North Beach First Fridays relaunching with new safety precautions

After months of business and event shutdowns, North Beach First Fridays are… Continue reading

Most Read