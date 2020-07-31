North Beach fire sends one to hospital

Firefighters in San Francisco responded Friday morning to a two-alarm residential structure fire in North Beach.

The fire broke out at a three-story residential complex at 2233 Powell St., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One person was rescued from the blaze and was transported to the hospital. A dog was also rescued.

The fire was first reported by the fire department at 2:22 a.m., and firefighters reported the fire was contained at 3:18 a.m.

One person was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

