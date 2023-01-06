26901863_web1_211021-SFE-TWINDEMIC-PHOTO_1

In addition to COVID, hospitals are experiencing higher than usual volumes of patients due to influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) this winter.

The COVID Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 75% of cases in the Northeast. Predicting a surge, large school districts like Philadelphia and Boston Unified have reinstated mask policies. So far, there are no plans to do the same in San Francisco.

SFUSD follows the California Department of Public Health in terms of COVID guidance, and the agency is not requiring masks in any setting at this time, except in high-risk facilities that include nursing homes and hospitals. The San Francisco Department of Public Health in an emailed statement said it also “does not have plans to implement restrictions at this time and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

