With 10 days left in the school year, Oakland Unified School District teachers are still on strike with no clear end in sight.
The strike began in early May following seven months of fruitless bargaining with the district, union president Ismael Armendariz said at a press conference Monday. The Oakland Education Association represents 3,000 educators, counselors, social workers, nurses and other school support staff.
“Our bargaining team has been, for months, making meaningful proposals that will strengthen our schools for our students,” he said. But the district “has repeatedly canceled bargaining sessions, has failed to offer meaningful proposals or counter proposals.”
With no tentative agreement on the horizon, teachers continued their strike into the seventh day Friday, asking the district to address gun violence and mental health staff support; lead and asbestos in buildings; proper ventilation and climate control settings in classrooms; subsidized transportation for students; lower caseloads for nurses; increased investment in visual and performing arts; and more.
Teachers also demanded higher wages and more staff support, reparations for Black students and housing for homeless students.
“The district says our proposals will cost them $1 billion,” said Tim Douglas, OEA Bargaining Member. “A frustrating part about this process is that OUSD, at the bargaining table, has told us that we are holding this process back. They think we want to end climate change or something. That’s not what this is. We are talking about real things that impact our students.”
But OUSD superintendent Kyla Johnson Trammel said these are “broad societal issues” in a video statement Wednesday.
“While the district agrees these issues should be addressed — and we are already working on many of them — these issues cannot be tackled with school district budgets alone,” she said. “(Student housing and reparations) demand multi-agency and government support… as laudable as common good causes may be, (the union) should not hold children’s learning hostage.”
OEA also demanded that the district present a clear plan for how it will include teachers, parents and students in the decision-making process for state funds. A cash windfall exists for arts programming through Proposition 28, passed last November, for example.
Oakland Unified is also the largest recipient of the $3 billion California Community Schools Partnership Program — a statewide grant that expands mental health, counseling and other “wraparound” services for youth. OUSD will receive $66 million in grants from the initiative, but according to the union, the district presented “no clear process for how school site parents, students, staff and educators will have a say in how” these and other funds will be spent.
“It’s clear the district does not understand or want to hear what the community wants,” Douglas said.
The largest rally of the week-long strike was held on Thursday in front of Glenview Elementary, with at least 300 hundred students, parents and staff participating. Teachers from every grade level, subject focus, school site, and degree of experience are represented at the picket lines.
Sydney Fishman, an elementary school teacher at Lockwood Academy, started the position in March but joined the picket lines this week in solidarity with her new colleagues.
“It was important for me to join this strike because I want the veteran teachers to know that (new) teachers are there to support them,” she said. “I hear and see that my colleagues are burnt out — this year has been tough on them.”
She described the last day of instruction with her students, May 3, before the strike began.
“I let them know that their teachers are doing this because we want fair pay — we want to afford to live in and stay in Oakland, we want to be there to teach them.”
But the cost of living in the Bay Area on an OUSD salary can make that impossible, she said. Fishman, like many other educators and school staff, has a second job, working as a freelance journalist to bolster her income.
“I love our community (at Lockwood). I hope to be in the classroom with my students next week before the end of the school year. But it is important for the public to know that, until you are in this situation (of unfair working conditions and inadequate pay), it’s hard to know what’s really going on.”
Emily Hager, a social worker at Lockwood Academy, said she joined the strike for better mental health conditions for students.
According to the California School Boards Association, the recommended social worker-to-student ratio is one to 250 — Hager said the caseload at OUSD is about one to 1000.
“We’re dealing with highly complicated situations, often crisis situations. Students that may be experiencing suicidal ideation or have been exposed to high levels of trauma and violence,” she said. “Our long game is to get a social worker in every school.”
A rise in student violence that has bled across the Bay Area necessitates the need for more mental health staff, she said.
“Having a social worker or mental health professional that can help do preventative work, teach healthy communication, conflict management, and restorative justice, in addition to creating safe spaces for teaching kids about de-escalation and self soothing, and giving them real places to process the trauma of life, and what it means to be a kid in East Oakland, is very, very important in bringing down the levels of conflict and violence in our schools.”
As the strike continues into the last weeks of school, some students have told local reporters that they worry about learning loss and missed coursework. The district’s 80 schools remain open for the district’s 35,000 affected students, but schools are tapping various staff for teaching and supervision as teachers remain on the picket lines.
But the feeling was different at Thursday’s ‘mega’ picket.
Young students danced as OEA’s band — a concert of Oakland public school music and art teachers — played music and delivered speeches to the crowd, held signs that read “It’s time for OUSD to end the strike,” and “It’s time to use our outside voices,” and listened to Museum of the African Diaspora’s resident poet Tureeda Mikell read to the crowd.
Second grader Dakota DiEmidio sold lemonade and cookies with his grandmother — free for picketing teachers and $3 for reporters and others. When asked what he thought about the day’s strike, he said, “Obviously successful. Obviously, there are over a hundred people here, at least.”
Linnea Nelson, a parent of a Glenview Elementary student, addressed the crowd of strikers: “We know this is a sacrifice and that you want to be in your classrooms. But you are fighting to go back to better classrooms,” she said. “Teachers on strike are still teaching.”
In San Francisco, the teachers’ union and school district are still in the middle of negotiations for better pay and working conditions. The United Educators of San Francisco, the union that represents The City’s public school teachers, said there are no official plans to strike at this time; but San Francisco teachers’ contracts are set to expire at the end of the month — meaning if a tentative agreement is not reached soon, a strike could be looming; although union vice president Frank Lara said “The union does not take the initiation of such action lightly.”