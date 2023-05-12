With 10 days left in the school year, Oakland Unified School District teachers are still on strike with no clear end in sight.

The strike began in early May following seven months of fruitless bargaining with the district, union president Ismael Armendariz said at a press conference Monday. The Oakland Education Association represents 3,000 educators, counselors, social workers, nurses and other school support staff.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey