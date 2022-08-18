The Niners traveled all the way to Minnesota to practice football with the Vikings this week in one of those strange NFL preseason pairings that seems like such a bad idea.

And they usually are. During the joint workouts, there's either a horrible brawl or someone gets injured. And then they play a farce of a game to cap it all off on the weekend. That's where we're at right now. The dog days of camp.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic

 