The Niners traveled all the way to Minnesota to practice football with the Vikings this week in one of those strange NFL preseason pairings that seems like such a bad idea.
And they usually are. During the joint workouts, there's either a horrible brawl or someone gets injured. And then they play a farce of a game to cap it all off on the weekend. That's where we're at right now. The dog days of camp.
But it doesn't matter how far away the 49ers go. Or who they're scrimmaging. They can't hide from the only questions that matter, which go something like this:
"So, um... Kyle, how's Trey looking? And Trey? How's things coming along?
Nothing else really matters to Niners Nation. There's plenty of important stuff to ponder, but this is Topic A, B and C.
Let's face it, head coach Kyle Shanahan and newly minted starting quarterback Trey Lance are attached for life at this point, win, lose or bust.
San Francisco mortgaged its future to obtain the talented and untested Trey, trading top draft picks in the process, while showing the much-maligned Jimmy Garoppolo the door. (Or at least trying to. At this point, it would be better to describe Jimmy G as much-malingering.)
That means this experiment either works. Or both men are looking for new jobs. And it's getting close to the time when live bullets fly in the NFL, so everybody wants to know what we're looking at here.
Shanahan sounds positive about the ongoing education of young Trey, providing hope without promising too much.
“Trey's done a good job. I thought he had a good day today and we're in the middle of camp, so you have some good, some bad, but he's getting better throughout the whole process," said Shanahan, who feels Lance has made strides since his rookie campaign in which he only played two games. "He gotten a little better at everything, which is what you need to do for a rookie coming in, especially (with) the lack experience that Trey had. So you throw everything at him and sometimes he gets one down and then you go a bunch of new stuff and then that takes a step back. So that's been the process here throughout all last year and coming into this year, just in every single area, the consistency of it, not having to take two steps back as much. As I keep saying, the more he plays, the more reps he gets, the better he'll get.”
Spoken like a man whose whole stack of chips are sitting squarely in the middle of the table.
For Lance's part, he remains humble and hungry, saying the right things and enjoying the moment. I mean, you won't hear many veterans talk like this about training camp.
"Practice, it’s fun practicing against someone else, see another defense. And then traveling and getting in the hotel and spend a lot of time with the guys,” said Lance, sounding like he was at summer camp. "I was excited for sure. I get to see my family, see some friends, but it’s work at this point."
Which gets to the education part. What is The Franchise learning?
"Things have slowed down a lot, I’d say mentally and physically. I feel like I’m in a much better spot on both ends and yeah, obviously I’m in a different position,” said Lance. "For me just trying to come out here every day and trying to get better, taking it one step at a time, especially with these practices. One step at a time, one day at a time, and just continuing to groove with these guys.”
He seems to be making the right connections with a talented corps of receivers. From what we saw in Minnesota, it looks his timing with Deebo Samuel is getting better, which is good news for everybody involved. That's on top of what we've already seen in terms of chemistry with Brandon Aiyuk and Danny Gray.
Lance spoke about his growing comfort with Samuel, who sat out some of early camp while negotiating his new contract.
"Deebo showed up today,” said Lance, after Wednesday's practice. "I felt like we were always hot but he’s done a great job these last few days. The more reps we get together, the more stuff we get to watch together, the better we’re going to be.”
That makes sense. And so does Shanahan, when discussing Lance's lack of experience and small-school background.
"Everyone's a product of their experiences," said Shanahan. "And so when you play at a smaller school, there's some things that you have to (learn) later. He got two games last year and when he gets in the season this year, we'll find out.”