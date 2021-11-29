Niners outlast Vikings behind Deebo Samuel’s wizardry

Niners’ receiver Deebo Samuel has emerged as a multi-threat superstar for San Francisco this season, taking the league by storm using a mixture of running and pass-catching skills. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

It’s official. Deebo Samuel is a wizard.

The Niners’ star receiver has morphed into a human Swiss Army knife, gobbling up yardage from a variety of positions for San Francisco’s imaginative offense while emerging as one of the NFL’s most exciting players.

Samuel’s kitchen sink was on full display Sunday against the Vikings, where a playoff atmosphere crowd witnessed yet another spectacular performance from No. 19, who led the Niners to a 34-26 victory that kept the team in the playoff picture.

It was an absolutely huge win for a Niners team that has now won three straight while resurrecting a season once considered lost. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a solid game, making big throws when it mattered. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell bounced back from a broken finger, showing real toughness in gaining over 100 yards on the ground. The defense played strong, forcing turnovers and punishing Minnesota ballcarriers. But, before he left the game with a groin injury in the fourth quarter, it was Deebo Samuel’s open-field running that made the difference for San Francisco.

What’s so special about Deebo? His versatility. He lines up at receiver, in the slot, in a variety of spots in the backfield and even takes a few snaps as the lone tailback. (I’m waiting to see what he can do on defense.) But wherever Samuel takes the snap, the results are similar. The guy eats up yardage like a lawn mower.

Going into the season, we all saw his potential as a wideout. As a rookie out of South Carolina, he caught 57 balls for 802 yards back in 2019. Samuel was injured a bit in 2020, but it generally looked like 49ers’ GM John Lynch had found some real talent. No one foresaw a superstar.

The team actually thought Samuel would be a good No. 2 receiver, supporting young receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the passing game. Instead, Deebo went to work on his game and his body and emerged this season as a team leader and a gamechanger.

Meanwhile, over in the Niners’ offensive laboratory, mad genius Kyle Shanahan saw something else: Samuel’s potential as a running back. Shortly after starting running back Raheem Mostert went down with a season-ending injury in the first game of the campaign, the 49ers’ head coach started getting creative with the running game. Suddenly, you started seeing Samuel lining up in the backfield and doing some real damage on a series of quick sweeps and end-arounds.

At first, it was just for a play or two a game. The plays felt a little gimmicky and didn’t appear to have staying power. But over the past three weeks, all wins, Shanahan has relied more on Samuel in the backfield, with great success. In Sunday’s win over the Vikings, Deebo carried the ball six times for 66 yards, resulting in two touchdowns and a whopping 11 yards per carry average. The previous week, against Jacksonville, he toted the ball 8 times, netting 79 yards and nearly 10 yards a carry. In the big win over the Rams, he averaged over seven yards a carry on five carries.

Not bad for a receiver.

I can’t remember another top-shelf receiver doing this in the NFL. Kordell Stewart used to line up at multiple positions for the Pittsburgh Steelers back in the day, playing quarterback, wideout and running back in a variety of formations. But he wasn’t a league leader at any one of those positions. Samuel is an elite receiver, hauling in over 1,000 yards through the air already this season. Marshall Faulk, in his heyday with the Colts, would occasionally line up at receiver (as do many running backs) and he was quite good in that role. But he never became a league-leading receiver. Samuel has become a truly impressive rusher.

For a receiver to do regular time in the backfield, running the ball like a tailback would? It just doesn’t happen. But it’s working, providing testament to Shanahan’s ingenuity and Samuel’s amazing versatility.

Levi’s Stadium was rocking Sunday, with the 49ers (6-5) reemerging as a force to be reckoned with in the NFL’s power structure. Hopefully, the groin in injury that knocked Samuel out of the game isn’t serious. The crowd chanted “Deebo! Deebo!” in thunderous praise as he walked off the field, with his head up.

Indeed, this team wouldn’t be the same without Deebo Samuel, whose father gave him that nickname in honor of the bully from Ice Cube’s popular “Fridays” movie franchise back when he was a kid. Samuel’s stepmother, Precious Martin, later nicknamed him “Sweet Feet,” due to his speed.

She was clearly onto something.

