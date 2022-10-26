Some shoes never go out of style, and Nike's line of Air Force sneakers is no exception.
The company launched the Air Force sneaker 40 years ago and has been celebrating the shoe's 40th anniversary with special colorways, including ones based on specific locales from around the globe.
The latest colorway is inspired by San Francisco's historic Chinatown neighborhood, which is the largest Chinatown outside of Asia, as well as the oldest Chinatown in North America, established during the Gold Rush.
The Nike Air Force 1 "San Francisco Chinatown" comes in the shoe's familiar low style. It is made with a white leather base and features a pink gradient Swoosh along the sides.
The shoe's tongue tags also come in pink and feature a lotus flower graphic, as well as "San Francisco" written in Chinese and wrapped in gold foil. The same branding also appears on the shoe's insoles.
Another lotus flower with a pink tint is debossed onto the lateral heel, while a white midsole with a pink gradient heel and an icy blue translucent outsole round out the shoe's design.
The shoe is expected to drop on Nike's website in early 2023 as part of the brand's Chinese New Year Lineup and will go for $150.