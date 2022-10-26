Some shoes never go out of style, and Nike's line of Air Force sneakers is no exception.

The company launched the Air Force sneaker 40 years ago and has been celebrating the shoe's 40th anniversary with special colorways, including ones based on specific locales from around the globe.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting