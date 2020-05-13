Nick Bovis, owner of Lefty O’Doul’s Ballpark Buffet and Cafe, has pleaded guilty to honest services wire fraud and wire fraud charges. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nick Bovis to plead guilty in SF public corruption scandal

The restaurateur charged alongside former high-ranking city official Mohammed Nuru in a wide-sweeping FBI public corruption probe has agreed to cooperate with investigators under a plea deal, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nick Bovis, owner of the famed Lefty O’Doul’s, is expected to enter a guilty plea next Thursday to honest services wire fraud and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He was arrested alongside Nuru, the former head of San Francisco Public Works, in January on a lengthy criminal complaint.

Among the allegations facing Bovis and Nuru were that they attempted to bribe a former Airport Commissioner with an envelope of cash in a scheme to open up a chicken restaurant at San Francisco International Airport.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

