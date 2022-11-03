Governor Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in state funding for homelessness after determining that city and county response plans throughout the state were unsatisfactory, he announced Thursday.
San Francisco was previously slated to receive $47.3 million through the latest state funding round, which is the third allotment of the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program. The state has so far allocated $1.5 billion through the fund for homelessness to all counties and the state’s 13 largest cities, including San Francisco.
Newsom plans to convene local leaders in mid-November to review the state’s approach to homelessness. The city and county plans submitted would result in only a 2% decrease in homelessness over four years statewide, he said.
“Californians demand accountability and results, not settling for the status quo,” said Governor Newsom. “As a state, we are failing to meet the urgency of this moment. Collectively, these plans set a goal to reduce street homelessness 2% statewide by 2024. At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California — this approach is simply unacceptable. Everyone has to do better — cities, counties, and the state included. We are all in this together.”
Specifically, San Francisco had been planning to spend the $47.3 million in the current and fiscal year on operating 400 shelter beds, housing case management, a youth drop-in center, overdose prevention services in city-funded housing sites, transportation to housing or treatment, and other administrative costs.
“After years of disinvestment in housing, to make real change, we need investments at the scale we saw during Covid,” said Emily Cohen, deputy director for communications and legislation affairs for the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “One-time investments are limited in scope — many people need ongoing subsidies and services to permanently exit homelessness.”
Now, for the third round of HHAP, cities and counties will be required to create a Homelessness Action Plan that addresses more detailed local actions to prevent and reduce the number of individuals experiencing homelessness at the community level. The plans must assess the current number of people experiencing homelessness in a given community and identify all existing programs, and all sources of funding aimed at tackling this crisis.
Cohen said her department was unaware of Newsom's decision until his office sent out a press release today to news outlets, and as of Thursday afternoon had not yet heard from the state government.
We opened 400 shelter beds in anticipation of these resources coming through, which could be at risk if the state pulls back funding. We also had plans to open a youth drop-in center. It would certainly delay that,” Cohen said. “These are real dollars with real-life implications and people in need. We are eager to get the dollars on the street as soon as possible.”
San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has an operating budget of about $672 million in the fiscal year 2022-23 and $636 million in 2023-24. The budget draws 44% from local General Fund dollars, 36% from local Prop C dollars, 10% from federal funds, 6% from other local funds, and 4% from state funds, according to the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing website.
In August, San Francisco received $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey, a program that aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. The funding was used to purchase and operate two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness.
Homelessness services have come under increasing scrutiny recently in San Francisco recently.
Supervisor Catherine Stefani recently asked the City Attorney’s office to draft legislation that would “standardize and streamline existing processes and strengthen performance measurement and performance monitoring,” for nonprofits including those that work on the issue of homelessness, she announced last week.
Proposition C is also on the ballot this November, which would create an independent oversight board for how San Francisco spends and responds to issues related to homelessness.
Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who sponsored Proposition C, expressed support for the governor’s decision on Thursday.
“San Franciscans know that the government’s homelessness response is not working. The first step is to set aggressive goals that make real progress,” said Safai. “Governor Newsom’s announcement that the state won’t keep writing a blank check is the action we need to hold city government accountable.”
Meanwhile, service providers who work in The City’s shelters, overdose prevention centers and other housing programs expressed concern.
“Housing insecurity is the number one contributing factor for so many conditions on our streets, including substance use disorder. We should be improving access to funding and programs for people experiencing homelessness, not holding those resources hostage. These are people’s lives,” said Gary McCoy, vice president of policy and public affairs for HealthRight360, which operates health services for The City’s homeless population. “Like most providers, we’ll be here to pick up the pieces and support folks as much as possible.”