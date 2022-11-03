California Homelessness

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks with reporters while touring an inn being converted to interim housing for the homeless, on Jan. 13, 2022, in Santa Clara, Calif. Newsom said Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, he will delay $1 billion of spending to local governments because he says they are not being aggressive enough to curb homelessness in their communities. 

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

Governor Gavin Newsom is withholding $1 billion in state funding for homelessness after determining that city and county response plans throughout the state were unsatisfactory, he announced Thursday. 

San Francisco was previously slated to receive $47.3 million through the latest state funding round, which is the third allotment of the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program. The state has so far allocated $1.5 billion through the fund for homelessness to all counties and the state’s 13 largest cities, including San Francisco. 

