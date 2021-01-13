Newsom proposes CA creative corps

Andrew Sheeler and Lara Korte

In a move hearkening back to the Works Progress Administration of the 1930s and ’40s, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling in his 2021-22 budget for the creation of a California Creative Corps, budgeting $15 million for a pilot program “which will fuel positivity, regain public trust, and inspire safe and healthy behavior across California’s diverse populations through media, outreach, and an engagement campaign,” according to a statement from Californians for the Arts.

This funding will require a dollar-for-dollar match, according to the budget proposal. Details about the program have yet to be announced by the governor’s office, but the intention is to employ artists in service to the public health crisis in a public-private partnership model, according to the statement.

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom for once again proactively supporting the creative industries as he has in every budget since he became Governor,” said executive director Julie Baker in the statement. “We applaud his visionary leadership to recognize the value of artists to contribute to California’s wellness through the development of the CA Creative Corps and we look forward to working with the administration on making the most out of this opportunity. We strongly support the pilot program and urge the private sector and legislature to support as well.”

