Newsom proposes CA creative corps

Andrew Sheeler and Lara Korte

The Sacramento Bee

In a move hearkening back to the Works Progress Administration of the 1930s and ’40s, California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling in his 2021-22 budget for the creation of a California Creative Corps, budgeting $15 million for a pilot program “which will fuel positivity, regain public trust, and inspire safe and healthy behavior across California’s diverse populations through media, outreach, and an engagement campaign,” according to a statement from Californians for the Arts.

This funding will require a dollar-for-dollar match, according to the budget proposal. Details about the program have yet to be announced by the governor’s office, but the intention is to employ artists in service to the public health crisis in a public-private partnership model, according to the statement.

“We are grateful to Governor Newsom for once again proactively supporting the creative industries as he has in every budget since he became Governor,” said executive director Julie Baker in the statement. “We applaud his visionary leadership to recognize the value of artists to contribute to California’s wellness through the development of the CA Creative Corps and we look forward to working with the administration on making the most out of this opportunity. We strongly support the pilot program and urge the private sector and legislature to support as well.”

Bay Area NewsCaliforniaCoronavirusPolitics

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Ronen, Melgar propose working group to strengthen city’s education system

Just Posted

City Administrator Naomi Kelly, who has denied bribery allegations made against her husband, will leave the office on Feb. 1. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Naomi Kelly resigns as SF city administrator amid corruption scandal

City Administrator Naomi Kelly tendered her resignation Tuesday after federal authorities charged… Continue reading

Small businesses and restuarants will get critical help from new loans and grants announced Tuesday. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Breed announces $62M small business relief program

Mayor London Breed promised last week that more relief was coming for… Continue reading

U.S. President Donald Trump turns to reporters as he exits the White House to walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn on Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Following last week’s deadly pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill, President Trump is making his first public appearance with a trip to the border town of Alamo, Texas to view the partial construction of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)
Trump’s sway over GOP rapidly melting away as second impeachment vote nears

David Lauter Los Angeles Times Just a few weeks ago, President Trump,… Continue reading

Wanda Jackson stands next to a mural in 2019 at Fruitvale Station of her son Oscar Grant, who was shot and killed by BART police in 2009. (Laura Waxmann/S.F. Examiner)
BART board members criticize closure of Oscar Grant case without new charges

Four directors will introduce resolution calling for prosecution of former BART police officer

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
State Democratic Party labels Newsom recall effort ‘California coup’

Comparison draw backlash from governor’s critics

Most Read