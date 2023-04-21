Colin Hutton, owner of Video Wave at 4027 24th Street

Colin Hutton, owner of Video Wave on 24th Street: “I’ve lasted longer than other stores because of the community and the neighborhood.”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

We’re awash in entertainment these days, and our credit-card bills tell the story: We’ve got an endless list of streaming subscriptions, all bombarding us with notifications about the new series and movies hitting our screens.

In the ultimate sign of streaming’s supremacy, Netflix is killing off its DVD arm, a dwindling remnant of its original business, the Los Gatos company said Tuesday. The last red envelope will ship in September.

Ex // Top Stories

Subscribe to Jessica Wolfrom’s new climate newsletter.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. 