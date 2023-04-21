We’re awash in entertainment these days, and our credit-card bills tell the story: We’ve got an endless list of streaming subscriptions, all bombarding us with notifications about the new series and movies hitting our screens.
In the ultimate sign of streaming’s supremacy, Netflix is killing off its DVD arm, a dwindling remnant of its original business, the Los Gatos company said Tuesday. The last red envelope will ship in September.
Understandably so: Netflix’s streaming service has far more subscribers — some 230 million, the company announced Tuesday — than its DVD-by-mail service, which peaked at 20 million, ever did. And the U.S. video-rental market fell by nearly 17% from 2021 to 2022 when it accounted for about half a billion dollars in revenue. (Netflix hasn’t broken out the size of its DVD business in years.)
San Francisco’s last remaining standalone video store, Video Wave on 24th Street, looks like it will outlive Netflix’s DVD arm. When Colin Hutton bought the business in 2005, he “knew that Netflix was a threat.” When the internet company introduced streaming, he
began hearing people say in the store, “Oh, don’t get that here; that’s on Netflix.”
Increasingly, though, the opposite is true. Hutton can rattle off several titles available on DVD but not on streaming, though he points out that what’s available on streaming is constantly changing as services pull titles to cut ballooning licensing costs. At its peak, Netflix had an estimated 100,000 DVD titles for rent; over the years, that dwindled to some 4,000. In its 24th Street store, Video Wave has about 27,000 titles. (Hutton has some VHS titles as well.)
The streaming version of Netflix isn’t much better; it has an estimated 5,000 titles in the U.S., according to AllFlicks. “Most of what’s on Netflix isn’t good enough to be on my shelves,” Hutton said.
If you’re into, say, Hong Kong cinema — a habit I acquired in college — you could lose an hour going through the store’s Wong Kar Wai collection, with Hutton dispensing recommendations. No major streamer carries more than a handful of those movies.
Ex // Top Stories
A civilian brought munitions, including "a couple of old Vietnam War-era grenades," to authorities for destruction
The three suspects were found and arrested by San Francisco Police Department officers, and were linked to armed robberies in Palo Alto and Milpitas
Prospective theatergoers also have a chance to obtain tickets to "Wicked" and a special engagement of Disney's "The Lion King"
Consumers spend an average of $48 a month on streaming subscriptions, according to the Digital Entertainment Group. It’s hard to think about spending that much renting DVDs, which makes me wonder if we’re getting much of a bargain anymore.
I still miss the quirky selection of the shoebox-sized Film Yard Video facing Washington Square in North Beach — stores like that used to be everywhere in San Francisco. If you look up video stores in The City’s 1988 Yellow Pages, you’ll find more than 160 listed.
Now there’s just Video Wave. If you’re less fussy, you might also count Fayes Video and Espresso Bar, whose website still lists some 8,000 titles for rent, and whose Twitter account recommended renting “The Big Lebowski” Thursday to mark 4/20. And there’s Video Vortex inside the Alamo Drafthouse lobby on Mission Street. But that’s it.
One thing Hutton did pick up from Netflix is its subscription business model. He has about 470 subscribers paying $8 or more a month, which includes one free movie rental. Those fees give him a comfortable base to operate from, he said.
And business has picked up. The past holiday season was the best since the pandemic, and this Oscars season — when dedicated film fans go through the list of nominated movies to watch as many as they can — was also his best in years.
“I bought the store in the full throes of Netflix by mail domination, and I still bought the store then because of the community support,” Hutton said. “I’ve lasted longer than other stores because of the community and the neighborhood.
“I’m still here, and that feels pretty good,” he added. We had to end our phone conversation there: Hutton had a customer to ring up.
Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.