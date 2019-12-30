New Year to bring big waves to Bay Area

By Bay City News Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for most of the Bay Area’s coastline starting on New Year’s Eve afternoon into the night on New Year’s Day.

Large, long-period waves will start around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 6-to-8 feet, with swells that will last 20-22 seconds, meteorologist Will Pi said.

According to Pi, even larger swells will appear Tuesday at 8-to-11 feet along west- and north-facing beaches from far north Sonoma County all the way to Monterey. Break waves on Wednesday may reach 25 feet.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Pi said beaches that face towards the south won’t be as impacted, but still may produce sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to stay off coastal jetties, to keep an eye on children and to never turn their backs to the ocean.

Previous story
California to allow people with felony convictions on juries beginning 2020

Just Posted

49ers clinch top seed in NFC with 26-21 win over Seattle

SEATTLE — It came down to six inches as Seahawks tight end… Continue reading

California to allow people with felony convictions on juries beginning 2020

Incoming top prosecutor Boudin praises legislation as step toward ending racial disparities

San Francisco: The year in photos in 2019

Mayor London Breed was shouted down by residents opposing the opening of… Continue reading

The top 10 best read SF transit stories of 2019

Here are the top 10 most-read transit stories from the San Francisco Examiner in 2019

Man identified in Richmond District fire

The man died at the hospital after suffering critical injuries

Most Read