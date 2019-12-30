New Year to bring big waves to Bay Area

By Bay City News Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for most of the Bay Area’s coastline starting on New Year’s Eve afternoon into the night on New Year’s Day.

Large, long-period waves will start around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 6-to-8 feet, with swells that will last 20-22 seconds, meteorologist Will Pi said.

According to Pi, even larger swells will appear Tuesday at 8-to-11 feet along west- and north-facing beaches from far north Sonoma County all the way to Monterey. Break waves on Wednesday may reach 25 feet.

The watch lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Pi said beaches that face towards the south won’t be as impacted, but still may produce sneaker waves and rip currents.

Beachgoers are advised to stay off coastal jetties, to keep an eye on children and to never turn their backs to the ocean.