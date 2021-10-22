New vehicle center for the homeless coming to Candlestick Point

A new temporary vehicle triage center in San Francisco’s Candlestick Point State Recreation Area for people living out of their vehicle to safely park will move forward after it was approved by the California Department of Parks on Thursday.

The center will be located in the park’s Boat Launch parking lot, providing 150 parking spaces for as many as 177 people, as well as security, staffing, lighting, electricity, bathrooms and showers, potable water, and other necessities.

The residents will also have access to social services with opportunities for permanent housing, health care, and employment, city officials said.

“As we continue to move forward with our historic Homelessness Recovery Plan and work to get people off the streets, we must find solutions for our unhoused population living in their RVs or in their cars,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This Vehicle Triage Center will provide individuals with a safe place to sleep, regular access to stabilizing services, and an opportunity to move forward on their path out of homelessness.”

“This vehicle triage center will bring badly-needed security, services, and hygiene facilities to the Candlestick Point Recreation Area,” Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said. “The center will improve conditions for all Candlestick Point residents and help connect those living in their vehicles to permanent housing solutions. I was happy to work with community members and city leaders to help secure funding in our state’s budget to make this project a reality.”

Supervisor Shamann Walton, whose district includes the neighborhood, said, “The number of people living in their vehicles around the old Candlestick Park has created a situation that needs immediate and direct attention. The Vehicle Triage Center will provide a space for this population to live in dignity, while addressing concerns of the surrounding community. We cannot ignore the need for support and this compassionate response will resolve a lot of expressed concerns.”

According to city officials, the city will next work to negotiate a proposed two-year lease with the California State Parks for the center.

The Bayview Hill Neighborhood Association has opposed the center, citing concerns about illegal dumping, deteriorating roads, and restricted access to Candlestick Park.

