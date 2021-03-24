New vaccine site to open exclusively for Treasure Island residents on Saturday

Pleas from residents and Supervisor Matt Haney to bring a vaccine site to Treasure Island have been met with the first drop-in site set to open on the island later this week, Haney said Tuesday.

Just two weeks ago, Haney called for the city to step up vaccinations for the island’s residents, citing state efforts to prioritize 40 percent of the vaccine supply for some of the city’s most underserved ZIP codes.

Based on criteria on the California Healthy Places Index, including residents’ income and access to health care, both Treasure Island as well as the Tenderloin neighborhood qualify as underserved ZIP codes.

According to Haney, the new site is desperately needed as the island has no active health clinic and is home to San Francisco’s third highest percentage of Black residents of all the city’s neighborhoods, and the third highest percentage of Latino residents.

“It is crucial that we have drop-in, neighborhood-based vaccine sites accessible to people in our most high need, vulnerable communities. Residents of Treasure Island have had among the least access to vaccines in the city for months. Having this low-barrier vaccine site on Treasure Island is critical to the city’s recovery and meeting our equity goals,” Haney said in a statement.

The new site will open for eligible Treasure Island residents for a soft-launch from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ship Shape Community Center at 850 Avenue I. The site will then open again on the two following Saturdays.

Outreach workers will begin door-to-door visits on the island this week to help residents make appointments in advance at the new location. Residents can also make appointments directly at the site.

The new site is made possible through a partnership between the San Francisco Fire Department, the San Francisco COVID Command Center, the Treasure Island Development Authority, One Treasure Island, Haney’s office, and Treasure Island residents.

