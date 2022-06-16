It’s better to prevent crimes from ever happening than to rely on the police department to solve them.
That’s the theory posed by San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar, who just won his colleagues’ support for legislation he believes will do just that, by requiring the San Francisco Police Department to develop a “community policing plan” for each of its 10 district stations.
It’s a key moment for Mar, who will seek reelection this fall. He must respond to businesses and residents who fear crime is increasing -- though by objective measures it is rising back to pre-pandemic levels -- and distinguish himself from progressive city leaders recently given the boot by voters.
“SFPD consistently provides data showing that crime overall has declined in the last several years. But regardless, residents and businesses are feeling more anxiety and concern around crime and safety issues — so it’s very important that we respond to those concerns…and do it in a more proactive way that emphasizes crime prevention,” Mar told The Examiner.
Crime and quality of life are top-of-mind issues for San Francisco voters, including in the largely residential Sunset District that Mar represents.
Mar pitches his community policing legislation, approved by the Board of Supervisors this week, as a pragmatic approach to preventing crime in a city where the police department’s success rate at solving it was less than 10% in 2021.
Amid the din and furor over the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and raises for city police officers, Mar’s community policing legislation passed last week with hardly a notice.
To Mar, the new law deserves some attention.
Dubbed the Crime Prevention through Community Policing Act, the law requires the San Francisco Police Department to come up with a community policing plan for every single one of its district stations.
Every station must have a unique plan for having officers on foot and bike patrol, a way to address quality of life issues in the neighborhood, reduce language barriers to police for neighborhood residents, and a way to solicit community feedback on policing.
The first plan would have to be drafted by the start of 2023, with annual opportunities for community feedback and adjustments.
The police department adopted a citywide community policing strategic plan in 2019 as part of the city’s ongoing police reform efforts with the Department of Justice, but Mar was disappointed in the department’s progress in actually implementing it. He believes decentralizing the police department’s community policing approach — allowing individual neighborhoods to weigh in — will tailor community policing to specific communities.
So, too, does the police department. Mar’s legislation has the backing of the police department and Chief Bill Scott.
“Chief Scott is supportive of Supervisor Mar’s legislation and has provided input in alignment with California DOJ recommendations. We believe this ordinance falls in line with reform expectations and the vision of community policing for the department,” Sgt. Adam Lobsinger, a police department spokesperson, wrote in an email to The Examiner.
The Police Department has already drafted community policing strategies for each district station and is in the process of implementing them.
Addressing public safety and quality of life issues will likely play a key role in Mar’s political future, and for that matter, the future of every other elected official in San Francisco. Two of Mar’s prospective opponents this fall, Leanna Louie and Joel Engardio, were vocal supporters of the recall.
Mar, meanwhile, did not support the DA recall, arguing that it was an “oversimplified” proposal to solve issues related to public safety.
Voters in his district disagreed, with 66% supporting the recall.
Still, Mar is pointing to his record on public safety.
Earlier this year, he introduced five public safety programs as part of a response to increasing crime and hate targeting Asian Americans — who make up more than 50% of his constituents. The suite of programs included escorts for elderly seniors and the creation of a Sunset Safety Squad.
Overall, property crime is up 21% in 2022 compared to 2021 in the area served by the Taraval Station, which includes the Sunset District, according to SFPD data. Those figures represent a return closer to pre-pandemic years than an unprecedented surge.
Mar acknowledges that implementing his legislation will require the police department to be sufficiently staffed.
Mayor London Breed’s proposed budget, introduced this month, calls for holding four police academies in each of the next two years to bolster recruitment. The plan, she says, could bring on enough new officers to fill an estimated 200 vacancies.