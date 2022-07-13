Though she distinguished herself through biting criticism of Chesa Boudin during the recall campaign, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins took a more conciliatory tone in her first meeting with the office’s senior staff last week.
Jenkins told staff in the DA's office that she wanted to “calm the waters” and “extend a hand,” according to a recording of the meeting obtained by The Examiner. She also said she did not want the office “to be negative or to stay divided.”
“I just don’t think we can continue to function in a state that is pre-Chesa, post-Chesa. … I want you all to know that I’m committed to figuring out how we bridge that gap,” said Jenkins.
The new DA made it clear she would take a different approach to drug cases, requesting a review of pending plea deals. But Jenkins, who clearly favors a more punishment-heavy approach, rejected the notion that her appointment signified a defeat for criminal justice reform.
“My view of accountability and restoring accountability is not a rejection of reform and progressive policies,” said Jenkins. “We have to continue to maintain as many as we can … but we also have a job to do, and that’s to clean up what's going on outside.”
The softer tone mirrors a noticeable message shift by Boudin’s critics. After pushing a divisive campaign to blame the DA for every crime in San Francisco, they now want to end the political wrangling and unite the community behind Jenkins who — like Boudin — casts herself as a progressive prosecutor.
“The time for finger-pointing and blaming other people is over,” said Mayor London Breed last week. “We have got to put the political rhetoric behind us and move forward to get our city on the right path.”
“No district attorney can snap their fingers and do away with all crime,” Jenkins told the New York Times.
Not so fast. Breed appointed Jenkins in the aftermath of a bitter campaign that saddled the DA with direct responsibility for crime rates. Why move the goal posts now?
Judging from anecdotal evidence, the new DA did not have an immediate impact on crime. On Saturday, a fresh pool of shattered auto glass shimmered on Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights. And drug dealers plying their trade in well-known hotspots apparently did not receive the memo that things have changed.
Jenkins vowed to target open-air drug markets “on day one,” but the drug trade flourished in the usual zones on Monday afternoon. At Eighth and Mission, dozens of users, attended by dealers, crowded the corner.
Same thing up at Eddy and Larkin, where two of the dealers — openly displaying drug-filled baggies in front of the Phoenix Hotel — appeared to be teenage girls. A block away, four SFPD officers walked up Polk Street with barely a glance toward the action.
The next morning, Jenkins held a news conference in the Phoenix Hotel’s parking lot.
“No longer can children and families and our elderly residents have to walk through the situations that I walked through,” said Jenkins, after a tour of nearby drug hotspots. “Seeing the drug deals, seeing open drug use on the street, that is not something that we can tolerate in the Tenderloin any longer.”
Her sentiments were mild compared to those Breed expressed in December, when she gained national media attention for decrying the “bullsh-t that’s destroyed our city” and declaring an emergency in the Tenderloin. Still, Jenkins reaffirmed her commitment to “making sure that we end these open-air drug markets, that we clear these streets.”
But Breed’s 90-day emergency fizzled without results, and it’s not clear how Jenkins will succeed where the mayor failed. In a troubling sign, neither Breed nor San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott attended her news conference.
During a question and answer session, Jenkins stuck to platitudes. When asked what new strategies she might have to target the drug problem, she said she would work with the SFPD narcotics unit and the U.S. attorney’s office.
“One of the main things is working with the other agencies that are going to be necessary to solve this problem, right?” said Jenkins.
But if police could solve drug addiction, they would have done so by now. Decades of trying to treat the problem with incarceration just made it worse, and even the harshest of approaches have resulted in miserable failure.
Just look at the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte pursued a strategy of killing drug users and dealers. In 2017 — after an estimated 12,000 extrajudicial murders — Duterte admitted defeat, saying that his promise to eliminate methamphetamine use “won’t be fulfilled, that this (drug use) really will not end.”
If death squads couldn’t get the job done, neither can narcotics squads. Sure, they can launch big sweeps to create shock and awe. They can make examples out of the few dealers they manage to catch. They can jail as many drug users as possible in an effort to temporarily suppress public drug use.
None of these tired approaches are progressive, and none will solve the actual problem, but they will definitely worsen existing social inequities.
“Nothing has contributed more to the systematic mass incarceration of people of color in the United States than the War on Drugs,” wrote Michelle Alexander in “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness.”
Campaigns run on simple ideas that fit neatly into soundbites and slogans. Jenkins excelled at attacking Boudin, but as DA she’ll confront the buzz saw of reality. The recall sold voters on the idea that an aggressive DA could invisibilize the problems of street drug use and rampant property crime, but such promises are easier made than kept.
On Tuesday, Jenkins received a poignant reminder of her limited power. As she stood before a phalanx of cameras, dealers lurked and the addicted imbibed just across the street. People who regularly sell and use drugs in full view of police officers probably aren’t worrying about revoked plea deals.
Later that evening, I returned to the Phoenix Hotel. One SFPD patrol car sat idly at the corner as the reputed drug crews ate meals catered out of a car. A few feet down the sidewalk, a half-dozen drug users brandished paraphernalia.
On Eddy Street, a group of masked men beckoned me with eye contact. They lost interest when I identified myself as a journalist, and they declined to answer questions. But one shot back a terse reply when asked whether he feared new plans to clean up the street: “No.”