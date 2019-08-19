New SamTrans line provides faster service between San Francisco and Foster City

Peninsula commuters have a faster option thanks to a new bus service launched Monday between San Francisco and Foster City.

The new express bus service, the Foster City Commuter Express (Route FCX), will operate in both directions during the weekday mornings and evenings commute hours, according to Samtrans.

The service operates from 6:25 to 8:25 a.m and from 3:35 to 6:15 p.m at 30-minute intervals at bus stops along Drumm and Clay streets, and on Embarcadero, Mission Street and Potrero Avenue, before running express on U.S. Highway 101 to Foster City at Vintage Park Drive and the MetroCenter.

“Route FCX creates a critical connection between two major employment and residential hubs that currently lack a convenient alternative to driving a car,” said Supervisor Carole Groom, chair of the SamTrans Board.

The route will be free of charge until August 30th to celebrate its grand opening. The one-way express fare to Foster City will then cost $4 for adults and $2.25 to San Francisco and $1.10 for both “youth” and “eligible discounts” categories.