New preschool announced in Mission District

City officials celebrated the opening of a new child care center in the Mission District Friday.

The new preschool, Mission Kids at 969 Treat Ave., was funded by more than $6 million from San Francisco’s Office of Early Care and Education, the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, and the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development. Multiple community groups also provided funding.

The preschool is part of the City’s efforts to make quality early childhood education more accessible for families of varying income levels in the Mission and surrounding neighborhoods.

“High quality, safe early care and education helps young people and their families succeed and thrive, and it should be available to everyone in San Francisco, regardless of where they live or their income,” said Mayor London Breed, who attended the ribbon cutting. “It’s too hard to find child care in this city and we have to do more to support working families, especially as we get on the road to recovery.”

Mission Kids serves predominately low- to moderate-income families in San Francisco, and provides bilingual early care and education in Spanish and English. This new location will enable Mission Kids to double their enrollment to serve 100 families.

“The learning and opportunity gaps that we continue to see in our public schools today have deep roots in the unequal access to high quality early care and education programs, especially among our families of color,” Supervisor Hillary Ronen said. “Child care programs like the Mission Kids preschool are a critical lifeline that not only prepare our youngest learners to succeed once they enroll in public schools, they also enable parents and caregivers to have the capacity to pursue educational and employment opportunities to help advance their family’s overall wellbeing.”

At a virtual ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, teachers read a book aloud to children in both English and Spanish, and had the children cut their own ribbons at home in celebration.

“This past year we learned to work from home, to make up childcare as we went along, and to live inside the fear and sadness of a pandemic,” said current Mission Kids parent Caleb Zigas. “Starting our daughter at Mission Kids in March of 2021, at a new building that signaled a brighter future and inside of the caring, openness and warmth of the community of parents, teachers and kids has offered a small glimpse of what kind of city we might hope to build for our family and others.”

