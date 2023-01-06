Muni Central Subway opens

The opening of Muni's Central Subway will bring some changes to the T Third Street Bus route.

 Craig Lee/S.F. Examiner

New year, new bus routes and stop changes. 

Muni will implement several tweaks on multiple lines around The City, effective Jan. 7.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags

You May Also Like