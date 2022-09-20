Assembly Budget Chair Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) announced Tuesday that the state will provide an additional $6 million in state funding to help keep Japantown's renovation and redesign of Peace Plaza on track.

Unexpected costs related to the pandemic previously threatened to derail the project's completion. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting