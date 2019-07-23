Records show SFPD did not tell judge subject of leak investigation was a journalist

Police raided the home of a freelance journalist in May in search of evidence related to the leak of a police report on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi. (Courtesy of Bryan Carmody)

Newly unsealed records confirmed Tuesday that police stopped short of telling a judge that the subject of an investigation into a leaked incident report on the death of Public Defender Jeff Adachi was a journalist.

In an application to review the phone records of freelance journalist Bryan Carmody, a police sergeant did not disclose to San Francisco Superior Court Judge Rochelle East that Carmody had a police-issued press credential.

Sgt. Joseph Obidi only provided East with a brief job description lifted from Carmody’s LinkedIn page that did not explicitly refer to him as a journalist. Obidi then stated that Carmody was not employed by “any of the news organizations that obtained the death investigation report.”

East struck down the warrant last Thursday and ordered the unsealing of the application. The judge found that the warrant violated the California Shield Law, which protects the unpublished material of journalists from being obtained through a search warrant.

Thomas Burke, an attorney for Carmody, said he does not blame the judge for issuing the search warrant. Burke blames the San Francisco Police Department for not telling East that Carmody was a journalist.

“She did not understand that he was a journalist,” said Burke, who asked East to invalidate the search warrant. “I don’t think you can fault a judge for knowing one thing or another if they are not told that by law enforcement.”

The warrant was the first of five that police obtained against Carmody. In May, police raids on Carmody’s home and office raised press freedom concerns.

