Jeffrey Zeigler, returning to San Francisco where he spent eight years as the Kronos Quartet’s cellist, says he and Mark Adamo have been discussing the “Last Year” project for several years. (Photo by Jill Steinberg)

Jeffrey Zeigler, returning to San Francisco where he spent eight years as the Kronos Quartet’s cellist, says he and Mark Adamo have been discussing the “Last Year” project for several years. (Photo by Jill Steinberg)

New Century Orchestra reopens with two world premiers

Jeffrey Zeigler will debut Mark Adamo’s cello concert ‘Last Year’

Ever since its founding in 1992, San Francisco’s New Century Chamber Orchestra has bravely combined new, challenging works with crowd- and income-friendly popular classics.

For its next concerts, Nov. 4-7, the rare conductor-less orchestra will offer an almost all-contemporary program, including two world premieres: Mark Adamo’s cello concerto, titled “Last Year,” with Jeffrey Zeigler as soloist; and Italian-American composer Paola Prestini’s “reimagining” of Canadian Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq’s “In Me.”

While violinist Daniel Hope, the orchestra’s world-famous music director, is away, Zeigler in his NCCO debut will lead the orchestra and also appear as soloist in William Grant Still’s “Phantom Chapel” and Andy Akiho’s “Oscillate.”

Still (1895-1978) was the first African American musician to conduct a professional symphony orchestra in the U.S. Akiho, 42, from South Carolina, is a New York-based percussionist whose primary instrument is steel pans.

Zeigler, returning to San Francisco where he spent eight years as the Kronos Quartet’s cellist, says he and Adamo have been discussing the project for several years: “Because of his operatic and theatrical background, I’ve always known that he had it in him to write an incredible cello concerto. I am absolutely thrilled to share that he has created a gorgeous and deeply poignant work.”

Adamo’s significant operatic work includes “The Gospel of Mary Magdalene,” commissioned and premiered by the San Francisco Opera. He says of the cello concerto: “When I first thought of a piece looking at Vivaldi’s ‘The Four Seasons’ through the lens of climate change, I thought it could be, potentially, a rich and trenchant idea for a cello concerto. What I didn’t guess was that it would be, emotionally, and technically, one of the hardest things I’d ever tried to write.”

What specifically was hard about the work? “If — as I think a lot of us do: I know I do — you spend most of your day denying, or simply not thinking about the possibility of impending catastrophe (what’s another plastic bottle?) what happens when you as a composer open yourself to experience that fear and that grief, and try to turn that into an aural experience?

“And — even if you come up with something expressive — then what? Do you just leave your audience there, in the abyss? How do you end a piece like this in a way that’s neither nihilistic nor dishonest?”

The concerts are performed both live and streamed. Audience members are required to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and wear masks while inside the performance venue.

IF YOU GO:

New Century Chamber Orchestra

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church Berkeley, Berkeley

Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Palo Alto

Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre, San Francisco

Nov. 7, 3:00 p.m., Osher Marin JCC, San Rafael

Tickets for Herbst:

https://www.cityboxoffice.com/ordertickets.asp?p=12401&src=eventperformances

Previous story
Niners beat Bears 33-22, riding great performances from Garoppolo, Samuels
Next story
Hope and good cheer in strong supply at Outside Lands

Just Posted

Recology’s roots as the garbage service provider in San Francisco go back 100 years. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Recology: How San Francisco’s garbage giant built its monopoly and could possibly lose it

The City’s waste management firm is no stranger to scandal

People gather near the windmill structure on Day 1 of the 2021 Outside Lands music festival on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Hope and good cheer in strong supply at Outside Lands

Despite pandemic, fans return to beloved music gathering in Golden Gate Park

49ers’ receiver Deebo Samuels had another big game against the Bears Sunday, bringing his season yardage total to 819 receiving yards through seven games which breaks Jerry Rice’s franchise record of 781 yards over the same amount of games set back in 1986. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco 49ers)
Niners beat Bears 33-22, riding great performances from Garoppolo, Samuels

NFL roundup of Week 8 results

Raquel Sbragia Stoner kids around with some of the stars she features running social media accounts for City Grazing, a rent-a-goat nonprofit in Bay View. (Courtesy City Grazing)
San Francisco’s rental goats munch their way to social media stardom

Also: Doggie bakeries, Meta name change and back to work resistance

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has drawn heavy criticism for an 8-3 vote to stall a housing project that was slated to replace a parking lot in SOMA. (Shutterstock)
‘Absurdity’: San Francisco leaders stall SOMA housing project to preserve parking lot

California state officials investigating whether SF Board of Supervisors acted improperly

Most Read