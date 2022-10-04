SFDPH back to school vaccine shot

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that a person is now considered up to date on their vaccines once they’ve completed an initial series and they’ve received a CDC-recommended booster. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

If you want to be considered "up to date" on your COVID-19 vaccination, chances are you will need another shot. 

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that a person is now considered up to date on their vaccines once they've completed an initial series and they've received a CDC-recommended booster. 

