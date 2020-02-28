New case of coronavirus reported in Santa Clara County

The third confirmed case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County is an older woman who differs from the two previously identified cases because she “does not have a travel history nor any known contact with a traveler or infected person, officials said Friday.

The woman has chronic health conditions and had been hospitalized with a respiratory illness, the county Public Health Department said in a news release. The county tested her specimens Thursday at the request of the woman’s infectious disease physician and the department is now trying to identify contacts she may have had, officials said.

The case is the second reported this week in the Bay Area that does not appear to have originated with travel or contact with a traveler or known infected person.

Earlier this week Solano County officials reported that a county resident had also tested positive for novel coronavirus and may have gotten it through community transmission. The county declared a local emergecy.

No similar cases have been reported in San Francisco yet but Mayor London Breed on Tuesday declared a local emergency in order to mobilize city resources and activate city emergency plans.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/