Four months after Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a crypto licensing bill, critics of the controversial industry are trying again.
A new bill that would require crypto companies to get a license to operate in California was introduced Monday by Assembly member Timothy Grayson (D-Concord) who warned about the dangers posed by crypto to consumers.
“It is clear that until we take that step, Californians will continue to be vulnerable to prevalent and preventable financial scams,” Grayson said in a statement.
The bill was also sponsored by the Consumer Federation of California, which also endorsed the proposal rejected by Newsom last fall.
Robert Herrell, the consumer group’s executive director, said the recent “bankruptcies and scams only bolster our collective interest in ensuring basic and foundational consumer protections in this marketplace, which has up to now looked like the Wild West in terms of 'anything goes' behavior by key players in the cryptocurrency industry.”
The original proposal, called the Digital Financial Assets Law, would have required companies that offer services that involve investing, lending or trading cryptocurrencies to register with the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
The bill passed in the California assembly 71-0, and in the senate, 31-6. But Newsom shot it down saying it was “premature to lock a licensing structure in statute without considering … forthcoming federal actions,” referring to the ongoing discussions and debates in Washington on how to regulate crypto. The proposal has also been described by industry leaders and supporters as impractical and could potentially stifle innovation in California.
The new proposal includes what appears to be stiffer requirements for crypto market places. The Grayson bill would require an exchange to “self-certify” that it has “conducted comprehensive risk assessment” of any crypto asset offered on its platform. And the crypto exchange must do this “prior to listing a token or crypto asset for sale.”
This would put more pressure on crypto exchanges, such as Coinbase and Kraken, to make sure they are offering assets from reputable companies.
The language in the previous proposal was less stringent, requiring crypto exchanges “to serve the best interests” of their customers and “exercising reasonable diligence” before listing a specific digital asset.
The change was apparently in reaction to the crash of the crypto market some time after Newsom vetoed the bill. The meltdown was triggered by the collapse of FTX, which was once crypto’s third-largest marketplace. The FTX bankruptcy capped what had been a disastrous year for crypto which has been reeling from a market downturn that has wiped out $2 trillion in value since late 2021.
Herrell of the Consumer Federation of California called Newsom’s veto a mistake, especially in light of what happened after the FTX collapse.
“What happened with FTX shortly after he vetoed the bill further makes that case that you need basic consumer protections here,” he said in an interview with The Examiner earlier this month.
