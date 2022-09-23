wild pig

Wild pig on the range. Pigs are shaggy, dark and can be striped or spotted.

 Courtesy of the California Dept of Fish and Wildlife

The reign of terror has ended.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that seeks to curb the 400,000 wild pigs that run amok across California, leaving a wake of fear, destruction and upturned soil as they forage for morsels.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com