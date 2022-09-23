The reign of terror has ended.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Thursday that seeks to curb the 400,000 wild pigs that run amok across California, leaving a wake of fear, destruction and upturned soil as they forage for morsels.
Senate Bill 856, introduced and authored by Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), allows a licensed hunter to kill an unlimited number of wild pigs and lowers the hunting fees for same. The bill passed with zero opposing votes — pigs are a bipartisan issue — and will take full effect in January 2023. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife already allows a year-round pig season — but with SB 856, any final hunting restrictions are now lifted.
The bill has one message: the pigs must go.
“I commend the governor for bringing us a step closer to controlling our destructive wild pig population, which is exploding across California,” Sen. Dodd said. “These non-native, feral animals are endangering sensitive habitats, farms and wildlife. By increasing opportunities to hunt them, we can reduce the threat to our state.”
According to Bay Nature, today’s wild pigs are the descendants of feral pigs imported by the Spaniards in the 1700’s and wild boar introduced by a Monterey County landowner, George Gordon Moore, in the 1920’s. They move in packs called “droves”, and when loose, they tear up lawns, destroy crops and ruin streambeds when creating wallows. They’re a formidable problem, said Taylor Williams, a recruit-retain-reactivate manager for the state Fish and Wildlife department.
“Wild pigs are extremely intelligent and are willing to acclimate their behaviors to their surrounding environment,” said Williams. “Their species is also very fecund, as one pig can bear multiple litters a year.”
Even domestic pigs can be dangerous to humans, so experts suggest exercising caution if any are spotted. Above all, do not approach the pig or any of its young.
Hunting as a method of wildlife management is not uncommon, said Williams. The same day the bill was signed, the CA Department of Fish and Wildlife and the state's Fish and Game Commission held an online forum discussing possible solutions to mitigate the threat wild pigs pose around the state.
“Some wild species, including wild pigs, are at risk of becoming food conditioned or habituated to people, due to increased access to human food, trash, pets and livestock,” said Williams. “Hunting is an effective wildlife management tool. However, this bill is considered only a part of the overall solution.”
Fortunately, wild pigs taste pretty good. Suppenküche, a longtime San Francisco staple for German fare, features boar on the menu semi-frequently.
Owner Fabricius Wiest says that it tastes like domestic pig, but denser and more gamey.
“We serve boar with bread dumplings and red cabbage, because in Germany every wild meat is served with red cabbage,” said Wiest. “It’s also very good for goulash.”
