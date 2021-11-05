City leaders celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development on Broadway (Bay City News).

City leaders celebrate the opening of a new affordable housing development on Broadway (Bay City News).

New affordable housing development opens by the water

San Francisco city leaders Thursday helped open a new $140 million affordable housing complex for families and seniors — made up of two six-story buildings in the North Waterfront neighborhood.

The first building, called Broadway Cove, is located at 88 Broadway, while the second building, 735 Davis, is located on the other side of the block along Davis Street.

Broadway Cove consists of 125 permanently affordable apartments for families, with more than 30 of the units being made available to public housing residents who are relocating as the Potrero Hill public housing units undergo renovations, city officials said.

Meanwhile, 735 Davis is made up of 53 units exclusively for seniors, with about 28 units being supported city sponsored subsidy programs.

“To address our city’s housing crisis, we need to be willing to take on projects like the ones we are celebrating today,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “As we recover from this pandemic and fully reopen our economy, it is critical for San Franciscans to have the opportunity to live and thrive in the city they call home. I will continue to do all that I can to ensure that that our residents, especially our families and seniors, have a safe and dignified place to live.”

The space where 88 Broadway is located is a former parking lot, owned by the Port of San Francisco, and also a part of the former Embarcadero Freeway. The area where 735 Davis is located is also a former parking lot, previous occupied by the city’s Department of Public Works.

The new housing was made possible by 2018’s Assembly Bill 1423, authored by then-Assemblymember David Chiu, now San Francisco City Attorney. The bill also laid ground for a possible childcare facility and ground-floor restaurant at 88 Broadway, city officials said.

“These projects will provide 178 affordable homes to our families and seniors. I was more than happy to author legislation as an Assemblymember to ensure this project moved forward and families would have the amenities they need,” Chiu said.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who advocated for affordable housing in the area, said, “It’s very moving to have served long enough to see this last freeway parcel welcome residents home.”

The housing development is being overseen by both BRIDGE Housing and The John Stewart Company.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.

Previous story
SFFILM’s Doc Stories is back with nonfiction gems curated by Jessie Fairbanks
Next story
A new era of meeting the standards of San Francisco’s building codes

Just Posted

Health care experts agree that seniors and people whose immune systems are weakened should get a booster. (Courtesy SF.gov)
Do you need a booster shot to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

San Francisco doctors and health officials differ on the topic

Buster Posey, with his wife Kristen at his side, chokes back tears as he announces his retirement from the San Francisco Giants, and baseball, at Oracle Park on Nov. 4. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)
Giants’ Posey signs off: ‘I went into this season feeling it would be my last’

Buster thanked the fans, cited family time as his reason

The toll violation rate is higher in areas where people live in poverty. Analysis based on Metropolitan Transportation Commission toll violation data and census data from the SPUR report “Bridging the Gap.” (Courtesy SPUR)
Bay Area bridge toll system disproportionately harms lower income people

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission can build a national model for equitable tolling

Jamel Davis in front of his tent in the Tenderloin on April 17, 2021. He said his girlfriend died from a fentanyl overdose. A 2020 Office of Chief Medical Examiner report showed 712 drug overdose deaths in San Francisco, largely in the Tenderloin. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)
Why the Tenderloin remains a drug trade containment zone

Will Mayor Breed finally clean up the neighborhood?

Progressive measures and candidates did not fare well in many of the nation’s elections Tuesday. What it means for The City depends on your perspective. (Shutterstock)
Progressives struggled in elections across the U.S. What does that mean for San Francisco?

City residents didn’t vote Tuesday, but they’ll be exceptionally busy in 2022

Most Read