New affordable housing development opens by the water

San Francisco city leaders Thursday helped open a new $140 million affordable housing complex for families and seniors — made up of two six-story buildings in the North Waterfront neighborhood.

The first building, called Broadway Cove, is located at 88 Broadway, while the second building, 735 Davis, is located on the other side of the block along Davis Street.

Broadway Cove consists of 125 permanently affordable apartments for families, with more than 30 of the units being made available to public housing residents who are relocating as the Potrero Hill public housing units undergo renovations, city officials said.

Meanwhile, 735 Davis is made up of 53 units exclusively for seniors, with about 28 units being supported city sponsored subsidy programs.

“To address our city’s housing crisis, we need to be willing to take on projects like the ones we are celebrating today,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “As we recover from this pandemic and fully reopen our economy, it is critical for San Franciscans to have the opportunity to live and thrive in the city they call home. I will continue to do all that I can to ensure that that our residents, especially our families and seniors, have a safe and dignified place to live.”

The space where 88 Broadway is located is a former parking lot, owned by the Port of San Francisco, and also a part of the former Embarcadero Freeway. The area where 735 Davis is located is also a former parking lot, previous occupied by the city’s Department of Public Works.

The new housing was made possible by 2018’s Assembly Bill 1423, authored by then-Assemblymember David Chiu, now San Francisco City Attorney. The bill also laid ground for a possible childcare facility and ground-floor restaurant at 88 Broadway, city officials said.

“These projects will provide 178 affordable homes to our families and seniors. I was more than happy to author legislation as an Assemblymember to ensure this project moved forward and families would have the amenities they need,” Chiu said.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who advocated for affordable housing in the area, said, “It’s very moving to have served long enough to see this last freeway parcel welcome residents home.”

The housing development is being overseen by both BRIDGE Housing and The John Stewart Company.

