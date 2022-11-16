Netflix

The feature can be be accessed on the web, iOS devices and Android devices, according to Netflix. 

 Netflix

This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account. 

On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

