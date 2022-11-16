This holiday season, give yourself the gift of taking back your Netflix algorithm, and more importantly, your account.
On Tuesday, Netflix launched "Manage Access and Devices," a new feature which allows account owners to remotely sign out of devices they either don't recognize or no longer want signed in to their account.
In a company blog post, Charles Wartemberg, a Netflix product manager, wrote that the move coincided with the holiday season as "many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are traveling to see family and friends."
"Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but lots of people then forget to log out," he added.
Netflix's newest feature is the latest in a string of moves designed at limiting account sharing, which the company attributed to growing subscriber losses.
Subscribers can now remove devices from an account by going to their "Account Settings" and finding the "Manage Access and Devices" option. This will display the user's list of most recent devices, as well as the type of device, the IP address and the exact date and time when each device last accessed the subscriber's account.
After a subscriber signs out of an unfamiliar device, Netflix recommends changing your account password, though this step isn't required. Account owners will also start receiving new login notifications via email.
The feature can be be accessed on the web, iOS devices and Android devices, according to Netflix.
Netflix currently offers four streaming plans: Basic with Ads, Basic, Standard and Premium, starting at $6.99 per month and ending at $19.99 per month. Both basic plans only allow subscribers to stream from one device at a time. The standard plan supports two devices while the premium plan supports up to four.
During last month's earnings call, Netflix revealed that it would be implementing an "extra members" fee early next year. Subscribers would be able to watch Netflix in one designated home but account owners would have to pay an additional $2.99 for each new home using their account.
The "extra members" fee was previously tested in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.