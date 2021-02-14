Nearly a dozen injured in three shootings over holiday weekend

An outbreak of violence over the President’s Day weekend has sent nearly a dozen people to the hospital with gunshot wounds, some of them life threatening.

Police responded Friday at 8:17 p.m. to a shooting on Drumm Street near Embarcadero, where they found two men inside a hotel suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with less serious injuries.

A suspect was arrested late Saturday in that shooting in Merced after police were contacted and told that he wanted to turn himself in.

Tyler Gangell, a 25-year-old Fresno resident, was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon ad carrying a loaded firearm, among other charges.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., six people were shot in the area of Third Street and Quesada Avenue. All six victims were hospitalized and described as being in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect description or reported an arrest in that shooting.

Early Sunday, around 2 a.m., police responded to a drive-by shooting with three victims at Turk and Hyde Streets. One of the victims in that case had life-threatening injuries, while the other two were less seriously wounded, according to Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesman.

Rueca said it has not yet been determined if the Tenderloin shooting was related to the earlier Bayview shooting.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin, said police told him the shooting was likely related to the active drug trade at that corner. He said he had called the police chief and station captain Sunday morning to ask for an increased police presence in the area.

“It’s terrible, in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin and the Bayview, the residents shouldn’t have to fear to go out on their own streets,” Haney said.

“I went out to Turk and Hyde this morning and I was honestly angry that there was no police presence out there, it looked just the same as it usually does,” he said. “That intersection is a huge problem, there is a massive street drug trade and that has a lot of violence associated with it.”

No suspect was reported in custody as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this report

