Navigation shelter resident tests positive for coronavirus

Mayor London Breed tours the Division Circle Navigation Center before it opens in August of 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco has confirmed its first coronavirus case in a homeless shelter, city officials said Thursday.

A resident at the Division Circle Navigation Center, on 13th Street and Van Ness Avenue, tested positive for coronavirus, the Department of Homelessness and Housing found Wednesday. The person has been moved to an isolation hotel and is in good condition.

The shelter received additional masks for residents to wear at all times and conducted temperature screenings after the case was confirmed as officials track down the source of the virus.

“We have been preparing for this situation for weeks, and HSH and DPH are wrapping around the patient with health care and support,” said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, Interim Director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “The wellbeing of our homeless neighbors is our top priority, and we will continue to work in partnership with our nonprofit service providers, DPH, and the entire City to aggressively contain the virus and protect our community.”

The case comes after weeks of pressure from advocates and supervisors for the City to reduce the shelter population and move homeless residents into hotels.

“We did not want to wait for an outbreak to do that,” said Jennifer Friedenbach, director of Coalition on Homelessness. “These are people that are incredibly medical fragile. They’re sharing bathrooms, sharing eating spaces, and meanwhile these hotel rooms have been sitting empty.”

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton, and Aaron Peskin also said the spread could have been avoided. The group will introduce an emergency ordinance on Tuesday requiring at least 1,000 hotel rooms to be used by people experiencing homelessness and staying in congregate settings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Bay Area NewsCoronavirushomelessnesssan francisco news

