Catalytic converter thieves are continuing to relish the moment.
No vehicle — not even the Wienermobile — is safe from a crime which has nagged the country, including the Bay Area, in recent years.
The famed Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in Las Vegas for a series of Super Bowl related events last weekend, when it was dogged by catalytic converter theft, KLAS reported.
The 27-foot-long frankfurter on wheels was scheduled to make a 10 a.m. appearance on Friday when crews discovered that the vehicle wouldn’t start. According to the station, thieves are suspected to have stolen the vehicle’s catalytic converter while it was parked at a hotel the night before.
The vehicle was towed to a local rental car shop the next day, where mechanics installed a temporary catalytic converter so it could “ketchup” to its 10 a.m. appearance.
“A hot dog truck, no way,” a parts administrator at the shop told the outlet, regarding his reaction when he first saw the oversized sausage and bun pull up. “Imagine like a huge hot dog in the middle of your bay. There’s all these other trucks and you got to work on this.”
He added that ordering the precise device for the vehicle will take one to two months.
Metro police told KLAS they had not yet received a theft report.
In 2019, cruise passengers contributed $27 million to the San Francisco economy. Those dollars are coming back, offsetting billions in lost tourism revenue
Catalytic converters reduce pollution coming from a vehicle by filtering out harmful compounds and turning them into safe gasses.
Thefts of the parts have surged in recent years because they’re composed of a trove of rare earth metals, such as rhodium, palladium and platinum, which attract a high resale price on the black market.
The state is a hotbed for the crime because its high emission standards require vehicles to contain larger concentrations of the metals which thieves seek.
There were 400 catalytic converter thefts in The City last October, up from 200 in April, 2020, according to data from the San Francisco Police Department, obtained by Cal Matters. One of the most publicized thefts occurred in September when thieves hit four marked San Francisco Police cars in Portero Hill. Just last month, a catalytic convert theft resulted in a police chase on Geary Boulevard where officers were shot at, though none were hit.