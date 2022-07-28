It's not often that the culmination of a career leads you to take what you do on land — and bring it to the sea. But when Dr. Meg Autry proposed a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico, that's where she found herself.

Autry, an OB-GYN at University of California San Francisco, wants the floating clinic to offer a safe space to women in nearby states whose access to reproductive care is being restricted.

“My whole career and my life's work has been about reproductive freedom, health equity, training junior people — and all of that is threatened by this,” said Autry, referring to the wave of abortion-limiting state legislation following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“And the people who are going to be most affected are poor patients and people of color and marginalized communities. And, you know, I'm at a point in my career that if I'm not working for this … what's the point?"

According to the website of PRROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes), a nonprofit that Autry has incorporated, the clinic intends to serve "individuals seeking reproductive health care and surgical abortion where it is illegal or impossible."

As a practical matter, the clinic in the Gulf of Mexico would serve residents of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas who would be closer to the coast than to other states with abortion options. PRROWESS pledges that, united, women can reassert control over their bodies "no matter how draconian measures targeting reproductive rights become."

“This is what my whole career has been about,” Autry said.

Why provide the service offshore? Because states that have banned abortion have no jurisdiction in federal or international waters. Casino boat operators have used the same tactic.

Autry grew up a self-described Army brat. Born in South Carolina, she attended high school in Georgia, college in Tennessee and medical school in North Carolina. She moved to San Francisco in 1989 for a residency at UCSF in obstetrics and gynecology. When she arrived in The City, she appreciated what she described as an honest and open conversation around reproductive health and advocacy, and saw her interests coalesce.

“I think a lot of people in the South grow up and ultimately say that they were repressed and (reproductive health) just wasn't talked about,” said Autry. “So when I came out here, it was like, ‘Oh my God, there's this whole reproductive health advocacy’ and, you know, things that we just never talked about before.”

She became impassioned in her advocacy for marginalized communities — those whose rights were being threatened, or who were unable to advocate for themselves.

Now, Autry is the vice chair of graduate medical education and continuing medical education for the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF, a professor at the school, the chief of UCSF Fresno Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and an Army veteran.

Following her residency, Autry served three years as a U.S. Army physician stationed in Germany. She spent five years at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and then returned to UCSF. She distinguished herself as a professor, earning the Excellence and Innovation in Graduate Medical Education Award in 2017 and the Outstanding Faculty Award in Resident and Medical Student Teaching from 2011 to 2016.

“I always wanted to be a teacher and help train the future leaders in our profession,” Autry says. “And now half of our people that are trained in OB/GYN are not going to be fully trained in basic health care. And, there are physicians now in states that are afraid to do what's right for their patients because they're afraid of being prosecuted. How do you think it is to learn from someone who's afraid to do the right thing because they're afraid of being prosecuted?”

Autry has found solace in finding solutions.

That prospect is taking on the unlikely form of an abortion boat. And it’s an idea Autry has been considering for a while, contemplating first the viability of the Mississippi River as a roving ground. Only recently did the urgency and necessary magnitude of the project become apparent. The Mississippi River wouldn’t have served as many people experiencing care restrictions as the team was aiming to help.

“As time marched on, it was very clear that reproductive rights were going to be further eroded. We started looking at the Gulf and then it became clear that it was legally a potential,” says Autry. “And then when the Dobbs decision leaked, we were basically like, ‘OK, we need to be far enough along that when this decision comes down, we have a real solution.’ And so that's kind of what we did.”

The outpouring of support has been incredible, Autry says, and the clinic will seemingly be funded primarily by "large donors," some of whom provided seed money to the project. If the floating clinic were not to reach fruition, the organization intends to distribute the funds to other projects working toward equitable abortion access.

The time frame for the clinic is still unclear. They are hoping to be afloat by this time next year, but that goal hinges on the acquisition of a sea-sound clinic space. They are still waiting on a donation of a vessel of at least 45 meters. Overall, the project is estimating a price tag of $20 million, Autry told NPR.

Autry has never personally practiced medicine at sea, but she feels that “there is precedence for safe medical care on boats.” Cruise ships and Mercy Ships are examples Autry points to. “I'm not aware that providing medical care on a boat would be any different,” she says.

Women on Waves is a Dutch nonprofit with a similar mission, described on their website as aiming “to prevent unsafe abortions and empower women to exercise their human rights to physical and mental autonomy.” The group operates in the international waters off-shore of countries where abortion is illegal.

Services offered aboard the PRROWESS clinic would include comprehensive reproductive health care: surgical abortions up to 14 weeks, contraception, including emergency contraception, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and, in some instances, legal aid or social services.

The intention of the vessel is to offer services three weeks out of each month once operational — depending on demand and Gulf conditions. And depending on need, the care would be offered at little to no cost to the patient. Following a prescreening, transportation would be arranged to and from the vessel.

For those concerned about the legality of being served by the clinic, the Lawyering Project, which represents PRROWESS, offers reassurance.

“The services PRROWESS is planning to provide are 100% legal. Any legal threats to the boat’s operations, staff and patients will come from the same anti-abortion extremists who created this public health crisis," said Amanda Allen, Senior Counsel and Project Director at the Lawyering Project in a statement to The Examiner.

"The only reason PRROWESS is needed is because of anti-abortion politicians and their quest to criminalize health care and isolate pregnant people from their support systems,” the statement reads.

The organization is opting to keep the details around transportation to and from the vessel veiled, for the safety of patients and physicians. Already, Autry has received brickbats for her involvement in the project.

“I've already gotten emails, you know? Yeah, it's just a horrible place to be in," she says.

There are times she feels unsafe, but realizes that its part of an undertaking she's not willing to give up on.

“I think that I made a decision going on this path to put myself out there,” Autry says of her role as the public voice of the project. “But I'm in this with people that I care about deeply. And I don't know that they've made that decision.”

But until the project is in motion, Autry is working her day job, acting as her own media manager and striving to protect women’s health freedoms. She says she is proud to see her state and her city show up to serve in any way they can.

“There are some amazing people that are stepping up and being creative and innovative to try to make sure that patients have access to the care that they need, want and deserve,” she says. “And I'm determined to be one of those people.”