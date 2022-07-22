It's not often that the culmination of a career leads you to take what you do on land ... and bring it to the sea. But when doctor Meg Autry proposed a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico, that's where she found herself.

Autry, an OB-GYN at UC San Francisco, wants the floating clinic to offer a safe space to women in nearby states whose access to reproductive care is being restricted.

“My whole career and my life's work has been about reproductive freedom, health equity, training junior people — and all of that is threatened by this,” Autry said referring to the wave of abortion-limiting state legislation following the Supreme court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“And the people who are going to be most affected are poor patients and people of color and marginalized communities. And, you know, I'm at a point in my career that if I'm not working for this … what's the point?"

According to the website of PRROWESS, Autry's organization, the clinic intends to serve "individuals seeking reproductive health care and surgical abortion where it is illegal or impossible." Residents of Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas could be closer to the coast than states with abortion options. The organization pledges that, united, women can re-assert control over their bodies "no matter how draconian measures targeting reproductive rights become."

“This is what my whole career has been about,” Autry said.

Autry grew up a self-described “Army brat.” Born in South Carolina, she attended high school in Georgia, college in Tennessee and medical school in North Carolina. She moved to San Francisco in 1989 for a residency at UCSF in obstetrics and gynecology. When she arrived in The City, she appreciated what she described as an honest and open conversation around reproductive health and advocacy, and saw her interests coalesce.

“I think a lot of people in the South grow up and ultimately say that they were repressed and (reproductive health) just wasn't talked about,” said Autry. “So when I came out here (to San Francisco), it was like, ‘Oh my God, there's this whole reproductive health advocacy’ and, you know, things that we just never talked about before.”

She became impassioned in her advocacy for marginalized communities — those whose rights were being threatened, or who were unable to advocate for themselves.

Now, Autry is the vice chair of graduate medical education and continuing medical education for the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the UCSF, a professor at the school, the Chief of UCSF Fresno Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and an Army veteran.

Following her residency, Autry served three years as an U.S. Army physician, stationed in Germany. She spent five years at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, and then returned to UCSF. She distinguished herself as a professor, earning the Excellence and Innovation in Graduate Medical Education Award in 2017 and the Outstanding Faculty Award in Resident and Medical Student Teaching from 2011 to 2016.

“I always wanted to be a teacher and help train like the future leaders in our profession,” Autry says. “And now half of our people that are trained in OB/GYN are not going to be fully trained in basic health care.”

“And, there are physicians now in states that are afraid to do what's right for their patients because they're afraid of being prosecuted. What do you think it's anything it is to learn from someone who's afraid to do the right thing because they're afraid of being prosecuted?”

Autry has found solace in finding solutions.

That prospect is taking on the unlikely form of an abortion boat. And it’s an idea Autry has been considering for a while, contemplating first the viability of the Mississippi River as a roving ground. Only recently did the urgency and necessary magnitude of the project become apparent. The Mississippi River wouldn’t have served as many people experiencing care restrictions as the team was aiming to help.

“As time marched on, it was very clear that reproductive rights were going to be further eroded. We started looking at the Gulf and then it became clear that it was legally a potential,” says Autry. “And then when the Dobbs decision leaked, we were basically like, ‘Okay, we need to be far enough along that when this decision comes down, we have a real solution.’”

“And so that's, that's kind of what we did,” she says.

The project is operating under PRROWESS (Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes), a non-profit that Autry has incorporated. The outpouring of support has been incredible, Autry says, and the clinic will seemingly be funded primarily by large donors with whom the organization is in conversation. The time frame is still unclear, and hinged closely on the acquisition of a sea-sound clinic space. They are still waiting on a donation of a vessel of at least 45 meters.

Until then, Autry is working her day job, acting as her own media manager, and striving to protect women’s health freedoms in all her waking hours. She's proud to see her state, and her city, show up to serve in any way that they can.

“There are some amazing people that are stepping up and being creative and innovative, to try to make sure that patients have access to the care that they need, want and deserve,” she says.

“And I'm determined to be one of those people.”