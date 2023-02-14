Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks in Senate hearing on Jan 10.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks in Senate hearing on Jan 10.

 AP Photo, Andrew Harnik

Senator Dianne Feinstein, California's homegrown representative in Congress for the past 30 years, has officially announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the end of her current term in December.

Dianne Feinstein: a career unparalleled

