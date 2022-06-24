Roe v. Wade decision

People demonstrate outside the Phillip Burton Federal Building to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal protections for abortion on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

In the face of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturned Roe v. Wade, California legislators and leaders are speaking out, reaffirming their support of a women's right to chose.

The leaked Supreme Court opinion foreshadowing the decision released in May led to expedited and widespread efforts to create a sanctuary for abortion seekers in the state, including those traveling from out of state for care. 

And, today, local and state officials have been quick to double-down on their commitments to protecting a women’s right to choose. Beyond outrage, they have expressed assurances that California, and San Francisco, remain unwavering in protecting the health freedoms of women. 

Mayor London Breed

San Francisco’s Department on the Status of Women will begin distributing about $250,000 in grants to local abortion providers in response to the U.S. Supreme Court vote to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly half a century. 

Mayor London Breed announced the initial steps on Friday to prepare for local impacts of the national ruling alongside the department on Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court decision was made.

“It took 40 years for conservatives to plot and scheme the rollback of women’s bodily autonomy and we must have the same unbending and resolute commitment to undoing this new world of forced birth, even if it takes us another 40 years to get there,” said Kimberly Ellis, Director of  the Department on the Status of Women. “We will never give up.”

Supervisor Gordon Mar

In California, the right to an abortion is protected under the state constitution. But, already, abortion providers across the state – which is home to nearly a quarter of the country’s abortion clinics – are feeling the overwhelming weight of the court’s decision. 

“My patients, and all patients seeking abortion around the country, know what they need and what is best for them," said Dr. Jody Steinauer, Director of the UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health. "They deserve safe, compassionate care in their own communities without barriers or stigma. This unprecedented rollback of human rights will be devastating to the health and lives of so many. Policymakers and healthcare providers need to act boldly and swiftly to help people get the care they need.”

Already, local officials are gearing up for increases in people traveling to places like California where abortion will continue to be legal, and ways to support those across state lines who do not have the resources to travel here on their own. 

City Attorney David Chiu

In addition to the grant funding, the Department on the Status of Women has started coordinating abortion providers, advocacy organizations and government bodies to get a comprehensive understanding about where reproductive health services such as abortion are available and what they may need in the coming months. 

A series of bills, backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are currently moving through the state legislature, intended to expand protections for women’s healthcare. In response to the ruling, the California governor also issued a “Multi-State Commitment" to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states.” 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

But even with the state's overarching narrative of renewed protections, there is a palpable fear that the Supreme Court, which earlier this week expanded gun rights, will come for contraception and the LGBTQ community next. 

District 6 Supervisor Candidate Honey Mahogany  

“Today is a dark day in our nation’s history. In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has obliterated a core constitutional right: The right to make major decisions about one’s own body and life," said Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). "This horrific decision — effectively removing people’s agency over whether and when to start or grow a family — is a disaster for millions across the country.

 “The ruling is also a major step back to an era when government and religion controlled the most intimate aspects of people’s lives. The Court’s action will have serious ramifications beyond abortion, particularly for LGBTQ people,” he added.

More responses from state and local leaders: 

