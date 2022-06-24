In the face of the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to overturned Roe v. Wade, California legislators and leaders are speaking out, reaffirming their support of a women's right to chose.
The leaked Supreme Court opinion foreshadowing the decision released in May led to expedited and widespread efforts to create a sanctuary for abortion seekers in the state, including those traveling from out of state for care.
And, today, local and state officials have been quick to double-down on their commitments to protecting a women’s right to choose. Beyond outrage, they have expressed assurances that California, and San Francisco, remain unwavering in protecting the health freedoms of women.
Mayor London Breed
This decision is devastating for women and our country. San Francisco will continue proudly to protect women’s health and the fundamental right to choose. This is a dark day, but we will continue to fight and we will not give up.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 24, 2022
San Francisco’s Department on the Status of Women will begin distributing about $250,000 in grants to local abortion providers in response to the U.S. Supreme Court vote to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion that has been in place for nearly half a century.
Mayor London Breed announced the initial steps on Friday to prepare for local impacts of the national ruling alongside the department on Friday, shortly after the Supreme Court decision was made.
“It took 40 years for conservatives to plot and scheme the rollback of women’s bodily autonomy and we must have the same unbending and resolute commitment to undoing this new world of forced birth, even if it takes us another 40 years to get there,” said Kimberly Ellis, Director of the Department on the Status of Women. “We will never give up.”
Supervisor Gordon Mar
San Francisco and California will continue to protect and defend the right to choose and access abortion.The Supreme Court’s ruling today overturning Roe v Wade is an egregious attack on personal privacy, bodily autonomy, and women’s rights and healthcare.1/4— Gordon Mar 馬兆明 (@D4GordonMar) June 24, 2022
In California, the right to an abortion is protected under the state constitution. But, already, abortion providers across the state – which is home to nearly a quarter of the country’s abortion clinics – are feeling the overwhelming weight of the court’s decision.
“My patients, and all patients seeking abortion around the country, know what they need and what is best for them," said Dr. Jody Steinauer, Director of the UCSF Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health. "They deserve safe, compassionate care in their own communities without barriers or stigma. This unprecedented rollback of human rights will be devastating to the health and lives of so many. Policymakers and healthcare providers need to act boldly and swiftly to help people get the care they need.”
Already, local officials are gearing up for increases in people traveling to places like California where abortion will continue to be legal, and ways to support those across state lines who do not have the resources to travel here on their own.
City Attorney David Chiu
Today, the US Supreme Court took us back 50 years. Women will die as a result of today's decision & it is shocking that six Justices don't understand or don't care about that reality.Please read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/0stSGyD6Qz— David Chiu (@DavidChiu) June 24, 2022
In addition to the grant funding, the Department on the Status of Women has started coordinating abortion providers, advocacy organizations and government bodies to get a comprehensive understanding about where reproductive health services such as abortion are available and what they may need in the coming months.
A series of bills, backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are currently moving through the state legislature, intended to expand protections for women’s healthcare. In response to the ruling, the California governor also issued a “Multi-State Commitment" to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth.This is an attack on American freedom.CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women.Time to fight like hell. pic.twitter.com/jBrJcTQVa8— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022
But even with the state's overarching narrative of renewed protections, there is a palpable fear that the Supreme Court, which earlier this week expanded gun rights, will come for contraception and the LGBTQ community next.
District 6 Supervisor Candidate Honey Mahogany
I feel sick to my stomach thinking about what happened today. We knew it was coming… but it still hurts. And the foreshadowing of more to come in “Justice” Thomas’s opinion just confirms our worst fears. This is a fight for the soul of our nation. We gotta fight. #RoeVWade— Honey Mahogany (@honeymahogany) June 24, 2022
“Today is a dark day in our nation’s history. In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court has obliterated a core constitutional right: The right to make major decisions about one’s own body and life," said Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). "This horrific decision — effectively removing people’s agency over whether and when to start or grow a family — is a disaster for millions across the country.
“The ruling is also a major step back to an era when government and religion controlled the most intimate aspects of people’s lives. The Court’s action will have serious ramifications beyond abortion, particularly for LGBTQ people,” he added.
More responses from state and local leaders:
Karl the Fog
I still have a gift for the city tonight, but I need to talk about what was announced this morning because it impacts everything, including Pride. Today’s decision is a travesty for those who give birth and need to make important choices about their own bodies and lives. (1/7)— Karl the Fog 🌁 (@KarlTheFog) June 24, 2022
Supervisor Dean Preston
The Supreme Court just abolished a woman’s right to choose, obliterated gun control, and stripped away the ability to enforce Miranda warnings.This is an emergency. Expanding the Court must be part of the response.— Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) June 24, 2022
Supervisor Shamann Walton
We are now living back in the 19th Century here in the United States! The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is devastating and we must join together to protect the right’s of women due to this ruling by the Supreme Court!— Shamann Walton (@shamannwalton) June 24, 2022
Supervisor Myrna Melgar
As expected this extremist ideological Supreme Court, out of step with the American Public rolls back human rights and protections for women. But the logic of the decision itself and Alito's legal framework is far more dangerous. It paves the way— Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 24, 2022
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone
This is the beginning not the end. We must redouble our efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, as well as to offer mercy to those suffering from abortion. Our Lady of Guadalupe, pray for us. https://t.co/S45docMfsy— Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone (@ArchCordileone) June 24, 2022
State Sen. Scott Wiener
They’re not stopping at abortion.They’re coming for marriage equality & contraception.They’re going to reinstate anti-sodomy laws.This is a battle for the soul of our nation & whether we’ll remain a place where people get to be who we are & make decisions about our lives.— Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 24, 2022
California Attorney General Rob Bonta
The Supreme Court’s decision is outrageous, unprecedented, and dangerous. But CA won’t backslide. We’ll keep fighting to strengthen and expand access to safe and legal abortion. Head to https://t.co/YT23jNUn1E to learn more about your rights in CA. #RoeVsWade— Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) June 24, 2022
Rep. Jackie Speier
What happens when you lie under oath? Apparently you get a lifetime appointment on #SCOTUS.— Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) June 24, 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 24, 2022