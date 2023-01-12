Lisa Marie Presley ‘in coma after she suffered full cardiac arrest’

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.

WEST HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

