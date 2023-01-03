Those suffering from treatment-resistant HIV may have a new solution: a vaccine regimen with a schedule not unlike getting a flu shot.
The federal Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Sunlenca, an antiretroviral medication for patients with drug-resistant HIV, that has a less-intrusive injection method and a longer efficacy period between doses.
For people whose HIV infections cannot be successfully managed with other available treatments due to viral resistance, intolerance for the drugs by their bodies, or safety considerations, this could be a game changer.
However, one major barrier to its rollout that may arise is cost.
The first dose of Sunlenca is $42,250, and every subsequent treatment is $39,000 before insurance, drug developers told Reuters. Many patients rely on Medicaid and federal drug assistance through the Ryan White CARE Act, which covers the majority of expenses, but the average cost of HIV care is still very high.
Medical professionals like Dr William Short are hopeful that insurance agencies will add the drug to their plans once it hits the market.
"Our hope is that payors will make this agent available to those who need it without significant barriers or challenges," Short said in an interview with USA Today.
Unlike other injection treatments like Cabenuva or Trogarzo, which use an intramuscular shot that must be administered every month or so by a healthcare provider, Sunlenca injections are just under the skin and only need to be boosted every six months.
"Today’s approval ushers in a new class of antiretroviral drugs that may help patients with HIV who have run out of treatment options," said Debra Birnkrant, director of the Division of Antivirals in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "The availability of new classes of medications may possibly help these patients live longer, healthier lives."
Sunlenca works by blocking the capsid, or protein shell containing dangerous viral genetic material, around the HIV virus. This interferes with several levels of viral propagation, which helps suppress its spread. The starting dose is given as oral tablets and subcutaneous injections, shallow shots that are just under the skin, and are followed by boosters every six months.
Clinical trials have shown success, according to its developer, California-based pharmaceutical company Gilead. After six months of treatment, about 80% of patients who were formerly at high viral load were at undetectable levels.
Sorana Segal-Maurer, site principal investigator for the clinical trials, said that having an effective regimen is within reach for most HIV-positive people. The significance of this development is that the few whose conditions are resistant to the drug will now have an option that doesn't disrupt their life as much.
"The availability of new classes of antiretroviral drugs is critical for heavily treatment-experienced people with multi-drug resistant HIV. Following today’s decision from the FDA, lenacapavir helps to fill a critical unmet need for people with complex prior treatment histories and offers physicians a long-awaited twice-yearly option for these patients who otherwise have limited therapy choices."
The Examiner has reached out to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation for comment.
