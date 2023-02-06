Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra.
AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more.
The Bay Area is home to ten of AMC's nearly 1,000 theaters worldwide.
The program, called Sightline at AMC, will split tickets into three different pricing tiers:
Standard Sightline — The “most common” seating option, which officials said will be available for the “traditional cost” of a ticket.
Value Sightline — This applies to seats in the front row of the auditorium, and ADA seats, which will be priced for “slightly lower” than Standard Sightline. However, this price point is only available to AMC Stubs members, the company’s rewards program, which is free to join.
Preferred Sightline — Generally the most desirable seats, “typically in the middle of the auditorium.” These will be priced at a “slight premium” over the Standard Sightline tickets. Those who are an AMC Stubs A-List Preferred member, which does cost a monthly fee to join, will not have to pay the extra premium.
Officials did not specify how much each option would cost.
When making their ticket selection, moviegoers will see a detailed seat map that clearly outlines which seats fall under which price category. The policy does not apply to the company’s Discount Tuesdays, where all tickets cost $5.
The initiative, which only applies to showtimes that start after 4 p.m., will be rolled out at “select” markets on Friday — which, according to Variety, includes New York, Kansas City and Chicago — and will be instituted at all of the company’s domestic theaters by the end of the year.
The Examiner contacted AMC Theaters to get a clearer timeline of when the policy would hit the company’s Bay Area theaters but did not receive a response prior to publication.
“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” Eliot Hamlisch, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at AMC Theatres, said in a release.
“While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”