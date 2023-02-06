AMC

Outside the AMC Empire on 42nd Street in New York, March 6, 2021.

 Gabby Jones/The New York Times

Want seats front and center at the movies in the Bay Area or elsewhere? Be prepared to pay extra.

AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the U.S. and world, on Monday announced it’s implementing a new ticket pricing policy that charges customers differently based on their seat's location. The initiative mirrors price policies that have become commonplace for sports, concerts, live theater events, airlines and more.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

Tags

You May Also Like

AbortionProtest City Hall

Supreme Court overturns Roe

6-3 ruling lets states decide. In San Francisco, state leaders react — roundup of today's news plus key prior coverage.